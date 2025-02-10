Father stabbed daughter in kitchen play-fight in ‘flash of anger’, judge says

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A father who stabbed his 14-year-old daughter in the heart in a “flash of anger” while they were play-fighting has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 15 years for her murder.

The sentencing judge said Simon Vickers’ account to the jury about how he accidentally swiped a knife into his daughter Scarlett in the kitchen of their family home was “unconvincing and wholly implausible”.

The 50-year-old defendant had given differing versions of what happened in the seconds before he plunged a kitchen knife 11cm into her chest, through her clothes and into her lung and heart.

Her mother, Sarah Hall, was the only other person in the kitchen of their Darlington home at the time and she stood by her partner of 27 years, telling Teesside Crown Court that Vickers loved their only child and would never harm her.

But jurors convicted him by a majority of 10-2 last month following a trial last month.

Home Office pathologist Dr Jennifer Bolton said that the injury must have been caused by a knife held with force and was not accidental.

You have lost your only child at your own hand and you will always live with that awful fact Mr Justice Cotter

Sentencing him to life with a minimum term of 15 years, Mr Justice Cotter accepted the defendant was “devastated”, that he was a “broken man”, and that there was no premeditation or intention to kill.

The judge said: “You have lost your only child at your own hand and you will always live with that awful fact.”

He added: “Simon Vickers, only you know precisely what happened in that kitchen on that Friday evening which led to you fatally stabbing your only daughter in what should have been the safety of her own home.

“It was a momentary but devastating act of anger.

“It stole one young, precious life, ruined your life, your wife’s life and Scarlett’s relatives and friends.

“The clock cannot be turned back and you must now face the consequences that the law intends.”

The court heard how Ms Hall was making spaghetti Bolognese on the evening of July 5 and she and her daughter threw grapes at each other in fun.

Ms Hall grabbed some tongs and snipped at her partner of 27 years, and when he complained he had been hurt, Scarlett implied her father was being “wimpy”.

Mr Justice Cotter said the version of events that the defendant told the jury – that he had accidentally swiped the knife across the work surface and into his daughter’s chest without realising – was “unconvincing and wholly implausible”.

Your beloved daughter deserved that you told the truth, you have not done so Mr Justice Cotter

He said: “You have never accepted exactly what happened, although you have accepted it was your actions that caused her death.

“Your beloved daughter deserved that you told the truth, you have not done so.”

He said the offence was aggravated because Scarlett was a child who should have been safe in her own home.

Vickers had drunk wine and smoked cannabis that night but the judge was not sure that alcohol had contributed to the offence which he was convinced was caused by “a flash of anger”.

It went from an ordinary, happy family Friday night to tragedy within seconds due to what must have been your loss of temper Mr Justice Cotter

He added: “Scarlett was just 14, a normal, healthy woman with a long life ahead of her when it was cut short by you.

“She died in the kitchen of her own home within minutes of having been stabbed.

“It went from an ordinary, happy family Friday night to tragedy within seconds due to what must have been your loss of temper.

“There is no other plausible explanation.

“You have never given a truthful explanation of what happened.”

Each of those left behind by Scarlett have been left serving life sentences of their own from which none of them will ever be free Nicholas Lumley KC, defending

Mark McKone KC prosecuting, said Vickers had a previous conviction in 1993, when he was 19, for wounding with intent when he slashed a man in the face with a Stanley knife.

Nicholas Lumley KC, defending, said: “Each of those left behind by Scarlett have been left serving life sentences of their own from which none of them will ever be free.”

He added: “Sarah Hall (Scarlett’s mother) remains resolute in her belief that the father of her only child did not intend Scarlett any harm and his parents are of the same view.

“None can believe that he will now be known as Scarlett’s murderer.”

During the trial, Ms Hall said during the play-fighting, she turned away to serve the family’s evening meal and then heard Scarlett say “ow”. She said she immediately saw that their only child was pouring with blood.

Ms Hall made a 999 call and told the operator they had been “messing about” and that her partner had thrown something at their daughter “and he didn’t realise”.

We may never know precisely what happened in that kitchen, but we can be certain there is no justification for what Simon Vickers did Detective Superintendent Craig Rudd

Vickers told a paramedic that his daughter had lunged towards him during a bout of play-fighting, the court heard.

Scarlett bled to death at the scene.

Outside court, Detective Superintendent Craig Rudd said: “We may never know precisely what happened in that kitchen, but we can be certain there is no justification for what Simon Vickers did.

“Had he not picked up that knife, Scarlett would still be alive today.

“This has been an incredibly heart-breaking case for everyone involved and our thoughts remain with those who cared about Scarlett.”