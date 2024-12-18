Teenager accused of stabbing three girls to death to appear in court

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The 18-year-old accused of killing three children in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class is due to appear in court.

Axel Rudakubana, of Banks, Lancashire, is charged with the murders of Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine; Bebe King, six; and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; who died following the stabbings at The Hart Space in Southport, Merseyside, shortly before midday on July 29.

He is expected to appear at Liverpool Crown Court via videolink for a preparatory hearing on Wednesday morning.

The teenager is charged with the attempted murder of eight other children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

He is also charged with possession of a knife, production of a biological toxin, ricin, and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism.

He last appeared in court in November, when the case was adjourned.

The preparatory hearing was originally due to be held on December 12 but was delayed until this week.

A trial date has been set for January 20, with the case expected to last four to six weeks.