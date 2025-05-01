Sycamore Gap trial live: ‘Jeffrey, it’s gone viral’, suspect tells friend after tree chopped down, court hears
Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers are on trial at Newcastle Crown Court accused of felling the Sycamore Gap tree
Two friends accused of cutting down the famous Sycamore Gap tree shared a series of voice notes after the “moronic mission”, a court heard.
Ground worker Daniel Graham, 39, of Carlisle and mechanic Adam Carruthers, 32, of Wigton, Cumbria each deny two counts of criminal damage to the tree and the wall, overnight on September 28 2023.
Prosecutors have told a jury at Newcastle Crown Court that the pair travelled from Carlisle to Sycamore Gap, where they used a chainsaw to bring down the iconic tree.
While one cut down the tree, the jury was told the other filmed the moment it came down - with footage played to jurors from Graham’s iPhone allegedly showing the act.
Yesterday, the jury was also played voice notes shared between the friends on the following day as news broke of the irreparable damage spread across the world.
The court heard Graham sent a voice message to Carruthers using his nickname, saying: “Jeffrey, it’s gone viral, it’s gone worldwide, it will be on ITV News tonight.”
Later, Graham sent another message saying: “Jeffrey, it’s on f****** Sky News as we speak.”
Police also searched suspect's father's 'cluttered' home, jury told
The jury is now told how suspect Adam Carruthers’ father’s house in Wigton, Cumbria, was also searched by police in November.
Junior prosecution counsel Rebecca Brown tells jurors: “The reason for the search was to look for outstanding property, namely a chainsaw and a wedge from the tree.”
Ms Brown says the house was “extremely cluttered with access to most rooms difficult because of this” and there was no sign of any chainsaws or a wedge from a tree.
The house was also searched, she says, for chainsaw parts, chainsaw packaging; felling equipment, mobile phones, receipts of any relevant purchases, banking details, silver spray paint, clothing stained in silver paint and relevant footwear.
None of these items were discovered.
Chainsaw also discovered at site other suspect lived, jury told
Junior prosecution counsel Rebecca Brown is now detailing the arrests of both suspects - Adam Carruthers and Daniel Graham.
Carruthers was first arrested on suspicion of criminal damage on October 31 2023 at the caravan where he was living at The Old Fuel Depot at Kirkbride Airfield, Wigton.
A month later, he was arrested for a second time, with a chainsaw found in a shipping container at The Old Fuel Depot site.
Two chainsaws seized from work shed during suspect's arrest, jury told
Now the jury is being told about Daniel Graham’s arrest, at his home at Millbeck Stables, Carlisle, on October 31 2023.
His home was searched, junior prosecution counsel Rebecca Brown says, and inside a jacket pocket hanging in a caravan was a mobile phone which was seized.
Two chainsaws were also seized from a work shed.
'No doubt' over picture wood and chainsaw in boot of vehicle, jury told
As part of the agreed facts read out by junior prosecution counsel Rebecca Brown, the jury is told about pictures and video on Daniel Graham’s mobile phone showing a piece of wood and a large chainsaw in the boot of a vehicle.
The pictures was taken on 28 September at 2am, the night the tree was felled.
They have been compared with images taken by a scenes of crime officer of Graham’s Range Rover.
Ms Brown said forensic video analyst Emiliano Polito conducted a vehicle comparison and found that “there is no doubt that vehicle X (the vehicle in the images and videos) and the recovered vehicle (Graham’s Range Rover) are the same vehicle”.
Trial back underway
Following yesterday’s adjournment, the trial has resumed with the prosecution going through more agreed facts with the jury.
These are events and evidence that all legal parties agree on as fact.
Friends shared messages on tree's destruction, jury told
Yesterday, the jury heard from police analyst Amy Sutherland, who took members through messages between Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers on the morning of September 28 2023 about news coverage of the tree felling.
In one message Graham said to Carruthers: “Not a bad angle on that stump”, adding: “That’s clearly a professional.”
One screenshot sent by Carruthers to Graham showed Facebook comments with a circle around one that said: “Judging by the quality of the cut and size of tree I would say whoever it was has knowledge of how to fell large trees.”
The jury heard there was another comment underneath a man called Kevin Hartness saying: “Some weak people that walk this earth disgusting behaviour.”
Jurors were played a voice note from Graham to Carruthers saying: “That Kevin Hartness comment. Weak… f****** weak? Does he realise how heavy shit is?”
Carruthers replied with his own voice note saying: “I’d like to see Kevin Hartness launch an operation like we did last night… I don’t think he’s got the minerals.”
Why is the Sycamore Gap tree so famous
Situated in a sloping gap of the Hadrian’s Wall, near the village of Once Brewed, the Sycamore Gap tree became one of the most famous places in England over the past few decades.
The tree, planted 150 years ago, has always been an icon for people in the region, with many having used the site to mark birthdays, do marriage proposals and scatter ashes.
But it was in 1991 when the Sycamore Gap achieved worldwide fame, appearing in the Hollywood film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves which starred Kevin Costner. As tourists from as far away as the US flocked to see the tree, locals started calling it the “Kevin Costner tree”.
The tree’s fame was further helped thanks to the advent of social media, with photographs of the solitary tree beamed around the world on people’s phones and computers.
What's happening today
Today is the third day of the trial at Newcastle Crown Court.
Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers are both charged with two counts of criminal damage to the tree and Hadrian’s Wall, overnight on September 28 2023.
After Tuesday’s opening, yesterday we heard evidence from a police analyst as well as statements from the first officer at the scene and an expert from Historic England.
The case will open again shortly, at 10.30am, with more evidence put forward by the Crown Prosecution Service.