Sycamore Gap trial live: ‘Jeffrey, it’s gone viral’, suspect tells friend after tree chopped down, court hears

Jeffrey, it's going viral': Hear Sycamore Gap defendants' voicenote messages after tree chopped down

Two friends accused of cutting down the famous Sycamore Gap tree shared a series of voice notes after the “moronic mission”, a court heard.

Ground worker Daniel Graham, 39, of Carlisle and mechanic Adam Carruthers, 32, of Wigton, Cumbria each deny two counts of criminal damage to the tree and the wall, overnight on September 28 2023.

Prosecutors have told a jury at Newcastle Crown Court that the pair travelled from Carlisle to Sycamore Gap, where they used a chainsaw to bring down the iconic tree.

While one cut down the tree, the jury was told the other filmed the moment it came down - with footage played to jurors from Graham’s iPhone allegedly showing the act.

Yesterday, the jury was also played voice notes shared between the friends on the following day as news broke of the irreparable damage spread across the world.

The court heard Graham sent a voice message to Carruthers using his nickname, saying: “Jeffrey, it’s gone viral, it’s gone worldwide, it will be on ITV News tonight.”

Later, Graham sent another message saying: “Jeffrey, it’s on f****** Sky News as we speak.”