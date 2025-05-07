Watch full video shown at Sycamore Gap trial 'showing tree being chopped down’

A suspect in the chopping down of the famous Sycamore Gap tree ended his close friendship with the co-accused after accusing him of “grassing on me”, a jury heard.

Adam Carruthers, 32, and Daniel Graham, 39, both deny criminal damage to the sycamore tree – and Hadrian’s Wall which it struck – on the night of 27 September, 2023.

They are accused of driving from Cumbria to the site in Graham’s Range Rover before one used a chainsaw to cut down the tree, and the other filmed the act.

The prosecution has told the jury at Newcastle Crown Court that the pair’s once close bond unravelled as the “public revulsion [over the chopping down of the tree] became clear to them”.

Yesterday, Carruthers was asked why his friendship with Graham ended. He told the jury that Graham came to see him at work one night and told him: “I’m going to go my way and you’re going to go yours – I believe you have been grassing on me.”

Andrew Gurney, defending Carruthers, asked if he had “grassed him up”, and the defendant said he had not.

Carruthers, of Wigton, and Graham, of Carlisle, have said they had nothing to do with the cutting down of the tree, which was famously located for 150 years in a sloping gap of Hadrian’s Wall.