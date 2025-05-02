Sycamore Gap trial live: Suspect reported friend to police for felling tree in ‘anonymous phone call’
Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers are on trial at Newcastle Crown Court accused of felling Sycamore Gap tree
A suspect in the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree anonymously rang police to blame his co-accused, a jury has been told.
Groundworker Daniel Graham, 39, and mechanic Adam Carruthers, 32, are accused of driving from the Carlisle area to Sycamore Gap on the night of 27 September 2023, when one chopped down the sycamore using a chainsaw and the other filmed it.
Each deny two counts of criminal damage to the sycamore and to the Roman Wall.
On Friday, on the fourth day of the trial at Newcastle Crown Court, jurors were told an anonymous call was made to the emergency services 101 number on August 23 last year, naming Carruthers as being responsible for the crime.
Detective Inspector Calum Meikle told the jury he was “absolutely” certain that the caller was Graham.
On the call, played to the court, the caller said: “One of the lads that done it, Adam Carruthers, has got the saws back in his possession.”
Asked by Andrew Gurney, defending for Carruthers, whether the purpose of the call was to report his client for the crime, Mr Meikle said: “That could be a conclusion that could be drawn by the court.”
Graham says he had no idea who was driving Range Rover on night of tree felling
Daniel Graham has told the court he had no idea that the Range Rover was being driven on the night the tree was felled.
He tells the jury other people were able to use his iPhone, including if people who worked for him did not have data, they would be allowed to connect to the internet via a hot spot.
The prosecution say that on Graham’s iPhone, video was discovered that showed the Sycamore Gap tree being chopped down.
Suspect says co-accused admited chopping down tree
Suspect Daniel Graham has just told the court that his co-accused Adam Carruthers rang him the morning after the tree had been cut down, claiming to be the one responsible.
Graham said he spotted his Range Rover - which the prosecution said was used by the pair to get to Sycamore Gap - had been moved the morning after the tree came down.
Asked about a call Carruthers made to him that morning, Graham said: “It was Adam claiming he had cut down the Sycamore Gap tree, claiming that it was him that cut it down.
“I told him he was talking sh*te, I didn’t believe it.”
Suspect says he and co-accused were 'best of pals' at time of Sycamore Gap felling
Daniel Graham says he and co-accused Adam Carruthers were “best of pals” in September 2023.
He says Carruthers had “done him a good turn” by getting his father’s Land Rover fixed and ready for his funeral.
Asked by his barrister Chris Knox if he would have any hesitation lending Carruthers his Range Rover, Graham says: “I would have lent him owt, anything.”
Asked whether Carruthers had asked to borrow the Range Rover on this occasion, Graham replies: “Adam wouldn’t need to ask to borrow anything of mine. He was welcome to it.”
Graham says he would sometimes fell trees as part of his groundwork business, but would also get separate requests for tree work, which he and Carruthers did together
He tells the court Carruthers worked at a company called Cumbria Turf.
Suspect names three men who would borrow his Range Rover
Daniel Graham is now asked about his Range Rover, which the prosecution claim was used by him and co-accused Adam Carruthers to travel from Carlisle to Sycamore Gap on the night the tree was felled.
Pictures have also been shown to the jury of a wedge of tree and a chainsaw, the prosecution say, were taken in the car boot.
Graham tells the court he allowed other people to use his Range Rover, saying he kept the keys for it in the ignition or behind the sun visor, as it had no sentimental value, was around 15 years old at the time and had done 150,000 miles.
He names three men who would borrow the vehicle, explaining how two of them had needed a temporary replacement after experiencing problems with their own cars.
Chris Knox, defending, asking if he used the Range Rover much himself.
Graham said: “Very rare, normally I’m in a wagon.”
Suspect Daniel Graham takes to the stand to give evidence
Starting his evidence, Daniel Graham says: “No I did not,” when asked if he had anything to do with cutting down the Sycamore Gap tree, or damaging Hadrian’s Wall.
He gives the same response when asked by his barrister Chris Knox whether he had any idea it was going to happen, or participated in any way, including by watching.
When asked if he knew how his Range Rover and mobile phone were at Sycamore Gap on the night it was felled, Graham says: “I know who was driving my car.”
He adds that the Range Rover had been in the yard of his property that night, and his mobile phone was in the vehicle.
No evidence suspect lent his Range Rover to other people, jury told
We heard yesterday in the police interviews read to the jury that suspect Daniel Graham said his Range Rover was available for other people to use for work.
The prosecution say the Range Rover was used by Graham and Adam Carruthers to drive to the Sycamore Gap.
Detective Inspector Calum Meikle, the officer in charge of the case, is asked by Mr, representing Carruthers, if he had found any evidence to support Daniel Graham’s claim that he lent his vehicles to other people. He replies: “None whatsoever.”
Asked if he had found anything on Graham’s mobile phone to suggest anyone else had used it, Mr Meikle says: “No.”
'One of the lads that done it, Adam Carruthers' - jury hear anonymous call
The call, played to the jury, hears how the caller declined to give his name or number and when asked what the call was about replied: “Sycamore Gap.”
When asked what the information was, he replied: “One of the lads that done it, Adam Carruthers, has got the saws back in his possession.
“They were being held by another male by the name of Lindsay Dalgleish. They were being held in Annan.”
The caller said two of the saws were now in Wigton, at the home of Carruthers’ mother.
He added that Mr Dalgleish had another eight saws “and they have the same oil in them” as the one used to cut down the tree.
He added that “a part of a tree” was being kept with the saws.
Suspect reported friend to police, jury told
The jury has been hearing from Andrew Gurney, who is defending for one of the suspects, Adam Carruthers.
He has played a 10-minute call to the jury that was made to police in August last year.
The male caller, identified by Detective Inspector Calum Meikle as suspect Daniel Graham, named Carruthers as being responsible for the crime.