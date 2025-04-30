Sycamore Gap trial live: Friends accused of cutting down iconic tree ‘kept wedge as a trophy’

Sycamore Gap tree cut to pieces and removed by crane

Two men accused of cutting down the famous Sycamore Gap tree kept a wedge of the trunk as a trophy to remind themselves of their “moronic mission”, a jury was told.

Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers are both charged with two counts of criminal damage relating to the tree and a section of Hadrian’s Wall it fell on on the night of 27 September, 2023.

Opening the case to jurors at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, prosecutor Richard Wright KC said the friends had driven from Carlisle to the beauty spot in Northumberland, where under darkness they cut down the iconic tree.

A wedge was taken from the tree before one of the pair used a chainsaw to slice into the trunk, while the other recorded the act on a mobile phone, Mr Wright said.

Later, photographs taken on Graham’s phone showed a piece of wood in the boot of his Range Rover, said Mr Wright, who added there was “very strong evidence” it was the wedge taken from the tree.

He added: "This was perhaps a trophy taken from the scene to remind them of their actions, actions that they appear to have been revelling in."

The wedge has never been found, the jury was told.

Daniel Michael Graham, 39, from Carlisle, and Adam Carruthers, 32, from Wigton in Cumbria, who deny all the charges against them, will appear for a second day of evidence at the court on Wednesday.