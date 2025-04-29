Sycamore Gap: 300-year-old tree stars in 90s classic Robin Hood movie

Two men accused of felling the world famous Sycamore Gap tree will go on trial on Monday morning.

Daniel Graham, 39, of Milbeck Stables, Carlisle, and Adam Carruthers, 32, of Church Street, Wigton, Cumbria, will appear at Newcastle Crown Court, both charged with criminal damage worth £622,191 to the tree.

They are also charged with causing £1,144 of damage to Hadrian’s Wall, a Unesco World Heritage Site.

After a jury was sworn in yesterday, the pair, who deny all the charges against them, will hear the Crown Prosecution Service’s case when this morning’s hearing begins at 10am.

Yesterday, Mrs Justice Lambert told the jury: “It concerns allegations of criminal damage, namely the felling by a chain saw of a sycamore tree situated at Hadrian’s Wall that is commonly known as Sycamore Gap. The tree was felled and damage was caused to the Roman wall in the course of it.”

The felling of the Sycamore Gap tree in September 2023 was met with an outpouring of grief and anger, both locally and globally.

Planted by a local landowner around 150 years ago, the tree became one of the most photographed places in the country, and the site of many marriage proposals and scattering of ashes. It shot to world fame when it featured in a scene of the Hollywood film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves in 1991.

