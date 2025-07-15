Sycamore Gap latest: ‘Moronic’ vandals to be sentenced after chopping down famous tree
Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers are to be sentenced for criminal damage to the Sycamore Gap tree at Newcastle Crown Court today
The two men who felled the tree at Sycamore Gap in what prosecutors called a “moronic mission” are to be sentenced on Tuesday.
Former friends Daniel Graham, 39, and Adam Carruthers, 32, were convicted of criminal damage to the much-loved tree, which had stood for more than 100 years in a fold in the landscape.
They were also convicted of criminal damage to Hadrian’s Wall, caused when the sycamore fell on the ancient monument.
Mrs Justice Lambert will sentence the pair, who have been held in custody following their trial in May, at Newcastle Crown Court.
Richard Wright KC, prosecuting, told jurors the pair had engaged in a “moronic mission” to cut down the landmark, travelling for more than 40 minutes from their homes in Cumbria, then carrying their equipment across pitch black moorland during a storm back in September 2023.
The tree was a symbol of Northumberland, was the site of countless family visits and featured in the Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman film, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.
Its destruction, filmed on a mobile phone, took less than three minutes.
What were Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers found guilty of
Daniel Graham, 39, and Adam Carruthers, 32, were each found guilty of two counts of criminal damage – one to the much-photographed tree and and one to Hadrian’s Wall, which was damaged when the sycamore fell on it.
Because the tree is still alive, they could not be charged with destruction.
There was no visible reaction from either in the dock as the jury returned after just over five hours to convict them.
Motive behind the pair's mission still not known
During the trial at Newcastle Crown Court, both men denied any involvement in the chopping down of the Sycamore Gap Tree.
It means the public still don’t know why they did it.
Graham accused Carruthers of taking his car and phone to Sycamore Gap without his knowledge, saying he had now turned on his former friend because his business was being affected by Carruthers’ actions.
Graham claimed during his evidence that Carruthers had a fascination with the sycamore, saying he had described it as “the most famous tree in the world” and spoken of wanting to cut it down, even keeping a piece of string in his workshop that he had used to measure the circumference.
Carruthers denied this and told the court he could not understand the outcry over the story, saying it was “just a tree”.
Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers: Ex-friends face lengthy jail terms
Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers drove through a storm for 40 minutes in the middle of the night from their homes in Cumbria to the Northumberland landmark, where one of them cut down the sycamore and the other filmed it.
Precisely who used the chainsaw and who videoed the shocking crime has never been proven, but prosecutors at Newcastle Crown Court stressed the two men were in it together, carrying the equipment to the scene and one encouraging and assisting the other.
The maximum sentence for criminal damage is 10 years and aggravating factors include whether it was done to a heritage or cultural asset and evidence of wider impact on the community.
Mrs Justice Lambert remanded both defendants until they are sentenced on July 15, and said they could face “a lengthy period in custody”.