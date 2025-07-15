Video of ‘Sycamore Gap tree being chopped down' shown in trial

The two men who felled the tree at Sycamore Gap in what prosecutors called a “moronic mission” are to be sentenced on Tuesday.

Former friends Daniel Graham, 39, and Adam Carruthers, 32, were convicted of criminal damage to the much-loved tree, which had stood for more than 100 years in a fold in the landscape.

They were also convicted of criminal damage to Hadrian’s Wall, caused when the sycamore fell on the ancient monument.

Mrs Justice Lambert will sentence the pair, who have been held in custody following their trial in May, at Newcastle Crown Court.

Richard Wright KC, prosecuting, told jurors the pair had engaged in a “moronic mission” to cut down the landmark, travelling for more than 40 minutes from their homes in Cumbria, then carrying their equipment across pitch black moorland during a storm back in September 2023.

The tree was a symbol of Northumberland, was the site of countless family visits and featured in the Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman film, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.

Its destruction, filmed on a mobile phone, took less than three minutes.