Survivors describe ‘devastating’ impact of Hainault sword attack

Survivors have spoken of the “profound” and “devastating” impact of the Hainault sword attack.

Security guard Donato Iwule was run over by a van and then ran screaming for his life when Marcus Monzo came at him with a sword.

In a victim impact statement, he said: “The attack I endured has profoundly disrupted my life on every level, physically, mentally, emotionally and financially.

“I’ve had to manage physical pain, emotional trauma, anxiety – all from one violent and traumatic event.

“I am still in the process of healing – it has changed how I live, how I feel, and how I see the world around me.”

Pc Yasmin Mechem-Whitfield was severely injured after being struck repeatedly with a sword by Monzo.

She said: “Since the 30th April 2024 the injuries I sustained during this incident have had a significant and permanent effect on my life which has taken away my independence.”

She described facing “numerous challenges” in the wake of the attack, including struggling to dress one-handed, and preparing her hair.

She said: “I find this emotionally devastating every morning as I try to cover the scar and dent on the left side of my head.

“I no longer want to travel by myself or go out of the house without someone being with me. I have a fear of being attacked again and not being able to defend myself.”

Sindy Arias was asleep with her then partner Henry De Los Rios Polania when Monzo burst into their room, with their young child nearby.

She said she suffered “deep, persistent fear” and although she was not physically hurt, the emotional consequences were profound.

“No other family or person should have to go through such a complex, painful and destabilising experience,” she said.

Mr Polania suffered severe injuries to his hands which prevented him from going back to work.

Despite that, he said he had found strength he did not know he had and leaned on the love of family, friends and professionals.

He said: “I want the court to understand this attack didn’t end when it was over. I live with its consequences every single day, in my body, in my mind, in my finances, and in my future.

“I hope justice today reflects the seriousness and long-lasting damage caused by this violent act. And I hope the person responsible understands the full weight of what they’ve done and takes responsibility for it.”