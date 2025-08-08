‘Evil’ man jailed for at least 28 years for murder of ex-fiancee at luxury hotel

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man who raped and murdered his ex-fiancee at a luxury hotel in Surrey has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 28 years, as the woman’s family branded him an “evil, controlling, manipulative predator”.

The body of Samantha Mickleburgh, 54, described by her loved ones as their “champagne girl” who lit up every room she walked in, was found at the five-star Pennyhill Park Hotel in Bagshot on April 14 last year.

James Cartwright was unanimously convicted last month, after one afternoon of jury deliberation, of raping and murdering the mother-of-two during their stay at the hotel.

Cartwright, 61, was acquitted of a further charge of controlling and coercive behaviour, but prosecutor Louise Oakley argued that during his and Ms Mickleburgh’s relationship, Cartwright’s conduct was “cruel, repressive and overbearing”.

Sentencing the defendant at Guildford Crown Court on Friday, Mr Justice Murray told him: “Collectively (Ms Mickleburgh’s family) described Samantha’s wonderful qualities as a daughter, as a mother and as a sister – caring, thoughtful, fun, well-organised, generous to a fault and devoted to her family.

“Samantha’s family suffer a grief that those who have not experienced it cannot imagine. It lies beyond words to fully describe.”