Man found guilty of murdering ex-fiancee at luxury hotel

A man has been found guilty of murdering his ex-fiancee at a luxury hotel in Surrey last year.

James Cartwright, 61, stood trial at Guildford Crown Court accused of killing 54-year-old Samantha Mickleburgh, whose body was found at the five-star Pennyhill Park Hotel in Bagshot on April 14 last year.

The mother-of-two, from Axminster in Devon, had agreed to stay in a twin room with Cartwright – her former fiance – because she “didn’t want him to feel lonely” on his birthday, the jury was told.

He phoned 999 at around 8.30am the next morning claiming he had discovered her dead beside him in bed.

On Thursday, a jury unanimously convicted him of murder and rape but acquitted him of controlling or coercive behaviour.

Ms Mickleburgh’s loved ones cried in court after the verdicts were read out and hugged each other after the hearing.

Mr Justice Murray set the sentencing date for August 8 and told the defendant: “You have been found guilty of the murder and rape of Samantha Mickleburgh.

“You are remanded in custody to await the sentencing hearing.

“You may now go down.”

Cartwright, who did not visibly react as the jury gave its verdicts, told the judge “thank you” before leaving the dock.

During the trial, jurors were told that Cartwright had lent Ms Mickleburgh tens of thousands of pounds to help renovate a property she had bought in early 2023.

He claimed she owed him around £100,000 at the time of her death.

The pair lived together and got engaged later that year, with Cartwright proposing on a beach during a holiday.

He told the court the proposal was met with “an immediate and emphatic yes” and described their relationship at the time as “extremely amicable and friendly and loving”.

But the relationship began to break down when Cartwright discovered “highly sexual” messages from Ms Mickleburgh’s former partner on her phone and later on her laptop.

On October 2, he confronted her and admitted standing in front of her car to stop her leaving their home following an argument.

“She got into her car. It was clear that she was going to drive away,” he told the court.

“I pulled (the gate) to prevent the car from leaving.

“She chose to drive through the gate and onto the road, so I had to put myself in front of the car to stop her leaving, because the gate hadn’t worked.”

Cartwright said he was embarrassed by his behaviour and later apologised.

Although the pair continued to live together until February 2024 and remained physically intimate, he said he no longer trusted her.

Around two weeks before moving out, he found further messages between Ms Mickleburgh and her ex-partner but chose not to confront her.

Instead, he said he asked if they had been in touch, and she denied it – something he described as “almost terminal on my part”.

Following their separation, Cartwright began speaking to other women on the dating app Bumble and told one that the upcoming dinner with his ex had “the feel of a final farewell”.

Another message described it as “the last goodbye”.

Cartwright said he had not yet met the women in person and was only seeking “companionship” and “friendship”.

The defendant, of no fixed address, told the court he had been married and divorced three times and had three adult daughters.