Footballer Jay Emmanuel-Thomas denies drug importation charge

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Footballer Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has denied a charge of importing class B drugs as he appeared in court accused over an attempt to smuggle £600,000 of cannabis through Stansted Airport.

The 33-year-old striker was sacked by Scottish Championship side Greenock Morton after his arrest last month.

The former Livingston, Aberdeen and Arsenal academy product appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court by video-link from HMP Durham on Friday and pleaded not guilty to importing class B drugs.

He is accused, together with co-defendants Rosie Rowland and Yasmin Piotrowska, of the alleged offence between July 1 and September 2 of this year.

Rowland, 28, of Southend Road, Chelmsford, and 33-year-old Piotrowska of Purves Road, north-west London, both also pleaded not guilty to the charge as they appeared in the dock of the court.

Emmanuel-Thomas, of Cardwell Road in Gourock, Inverclyde, was arrested in the town by National Crime Agency (NCA) officers last month and was questioned before he was remanded into custody.

The footballer, who wore a grey prison-issue tracksuit and was seated for the court hearing, has also played for Ipswich Town, Bristol City, Queens Park Rangers and Thai side PTT Rayong.

His arrest came after the NCA seized an estimated £600,000 of the class B drug as it was being smuggled through Stansted on September 2.

Border Force officers detected roughly 60kg of the drug in two suitcases, which had arrived via a flight from Bangkok, Thailand.

A trial, estimated to last five to seven days, is due to take place on a date to be fixed, with a further case management hearing scheduled for January 6.

Judge Christopher Morgan remanded Emmanuel-Thomas in custody and bailed Rowland and Piotrowska until then.

He said the trial could provisionally take place in May.