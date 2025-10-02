For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Multiple people are reported to have been stabbed at a synagogue in Greater Manchester.

A police cordon is in place on Middleton Road, in Crumpsall, following the incident.

The mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, said it is a “serious incident” and advised people to avoid the area.

"At the same time, I can give some assurance that the immediate danger appears to be over," he told the BBC.

He said the incident was dealt with "effectively" by those on site and by Greater Manchester Police.