Former Russian minister found guilty of breaching UK sanctions

A former Russian government minister who was appointed as a governor in illegally annexed Crimea by Vladimir Putin has been found guilty of circumventing sanctions, in the first case of its kind.

Dmitrii Ovsiannikov, the former governor of Sevastopol, was accused of deliberately avoiding sanctions by opening a Halifax Bank of Scotland (HBOS) account and having tens of thousands of pounds transferred to it by his wife Ekaterina Ovsiannikova.

He was found guilty at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday of six out of seven counts of circumventing sanctions between February 2023 and January 2024.

The jury failed to reach a verdict on the final charge.

The 48-year-old, wearing a navy suit, did not visibly react as the verdicts were read out.

His brother Alexei Owsjanikow, 47, was convicted of two counts circumventing sanctions by paying school fees of £41,027 for his sibling’s children.

The case is the first prosecution in the UK regarding a breach of sanctions under the Russian Regulations 2019, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Under the original asset freeze, Ovsiannikov – who also served as the Russian Federation’s deputy minister for industry and trade before he was dismissed and expelled from the ruling United Russia party in 2020 – was not even allowed to buy groceries.

His wife was cleared of four counts of circumventing sanctions by assisting with payments totalling £76,000 to her husband in February 2023.

His brother was cleared of a further three counts of breaching sanctions, namely by buying a Mercedes-Benz worth £54,500 and arranging car insurance for Ovsiannikov, and by making a Barclays bank account available to him.

During the trial, it was largely accepted that the defendants engaged in the relevant activities but their lawyers denied this amounted to the charges.

They claimed their clients either did not know Ovsiannikov was a designated person or were unaware he was barred from receiving the financial help.

All three defendants, who had denied the charges, are Russian nationals and hold Russian passports, while Ovsiannikov and Owsjanikow also hold British passports by virtue of their Bradford-born father.

Ovsiannikov was also convicted of possessing criminal property and using criminal property.