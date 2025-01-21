Starmer says Southport killings by Axel Rudakubana must be ‘line in the sand’ for Britain – latest
Axel Rudakubana pleads guilty to murder of three young girls in deadly attack last summer
Sir Keir Starmer has warned that the Southport killings must be “a line in the sand for Britain”, as he warned that “terrorism has changed” in an address to the nation.
Warning that Britain “faces a new threat” from lone individuals “fixated by that extreme violence seemingly for its own sake”, the prime minister also defended his government from claims of a lack of transparency ahead of the Southport trials this week.
Speaking from No 10, he said: “If this trial had collapsed because I or anyone else had revealed crucial details while the police were investigating, while the case was being built, while we were awaiting a verdict, then the vile individual who committed these crimes would have walked away a free man.”
A public inquiry is to be held into the murders of three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport by 18-year-old Axel Rudakubana, after it emerged Rudakubana was referred to the anti-extremism programme Prevent three times before he carried out the murders.
Rudakubana, of Banks, Lancashire, pleaded guilty to 16 offences, including three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday, as well as producing the deadly poison ricin and possessing an al-Qaeda training manual.
Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, died following the knife attack at the Taylor Swift-themed class in The Hart Space on a small business park in the seaside town shortly before midday on 29 July.
Nobody should seek to justify summer riots, says Starmer
Asked by GB News whether he regrets blaming the far right for the summer “protests”, Sir Keir said: “Responsibility for the violence lies with those that perpetrated it.
“I was in Southport the day after these terrible murders.
“I was acknowledging and thanking the frontline police officers and ambulance [workers] who had been at the scene. You can imagine what they had been through. They were back at work the next day ... I could see in their eyes the impact it had had on them, what they had to deal with, what they had to see.”
He added: “As I arrived back in London, those same officers were putting their riot gear on and having bricks thrown at them ... I don’t think anybody can justify that, nor should they attempt to do so.”
Starmer says inquiry must leave no stone unturned
Sir Keir Starmer has insisted that an inquiry is necessary to ensure “no stone is left unturned”.
Asked by the BBC whether he needs a public inquiry to tell him that the system needs to change and whether such a delay means other cases could be missed, Sir Keir said: “I think we need a public inquiry to answer all of the questions that the families, the people of Southport and the country have.”
“To ensure that no stone is unturned and every failure is dealt with.”
He added that an inquiry is also needed because Britain is dealing with a new threat of individualised extreme violence, and must have the laws in place to deal with it. However the government should not wait until the inquiry’s finish to start making those changes, Sir Keir said.
“That’s why already there’s been a review of what happened with Prevent and the findings and learnings from that, so that the mistakes that were made then would not be made today. That is really important in reassuring the public, and why we have appointed a commissioner,” the PM said.
Starmer hits back at Southport cover-up claims
Sir Keir Starmer has hit back at claims he covered up information about the Southport killer, saying the “only losers if the details had been disclosed would have been the victims and families”.
The prime minister has come under fire over why it was not made public that Axel Rudakubana was known to the authorities before the attacks, with critics accusing him of a “cover-up”.
And he said the killer’s trial would have collapsed if he had made public what he knew about Rudakubana.
“The only losers, if the details have been disclosed, would be the victims and the families, because of the risk that the trial would collapse. I'm never going to do that. Never going to do that, because they deserve that justice.”
‘Nothing will be off table’ in Southport inquiry, Starmer pledges
There are also questions of accountablity of the Whitehall and Westminster system, Sir Keir Starmer said, calling it “a system far too often driven by circling the institutional wagons”.
He added that it too often does not react until justice is either hard won by campaigners or until appalling tragedies such as Southport finally spur a degree of action.
“Time and again we see this pattern and people are right to be angry about it,” the PM said.
“Nothing will be off the table in this inquiry – nothing. And most importantly it will lead to change.”
Apathy has become the oxygen of wider conspiracies, he warned, adding: “I want to put on record that yesterday’s guilty verdict only happened because hundreds if not thousands of dedicated public servants worked towards it, many of whom endured absolutely harrowing circumstances.”
The PM continued: “But I’m under no illusions that until the state shows the country it can change – not just what it delivers for people, but also its culture – that this atmosphere of mistrust will remain.”
Starmer unveils new commissioner to ‘hold Prevent to account'
Sir Keir Starmer has announced a review of the “entire counter-extremist system to make sure we have what we need to defeat it”, as he unveiled Sir David Anderson KC as the new independent commissioner for Prevent.
Sir David will “hold this system to account” and “shine a light into its darkest corners so the British people can have confidence that action will follow words”, Sir Keir said.
But there are further questions about how to protect children from “the tidal wave of violence” online, he said, adding: “Because you can’t tell me that the material this individual viewed before committing these murders should be available on social media platforms.”
Starmer hints at change in definition of terrorism
Sir Keir Starmer has hinted that the government could change the legal definition of terrorism after Axel Rudakubana’s guilty plea over the Southport attacks.
The prime minister said that, looking at the extreme details of the case, he “understands why people “wonder what the word terrorism means”. “So if the law needs to change to recognise this new and dangerous threat, then we will change it, and quickly,” Sir Keir said.
Axel Rudakubana shows rules holding nation together have been ‘ripped apart’
Sir Keir Starmer has said the Southport killings showed the unwritten rules that hold Britain together have been “ripped apart” in recent years.
“Children who've stopped going to school since the pandemic, young people who've opted out of work or education, more and more people retreating into parallel lives, whether through failures of integration or just a country slowly turning away from itself, wounds that politics, for all that it may have contributed, must try to heal,” the prime minister said.
He linked Rudakubana to the rise of “young men in their bedroom, accessing all manner of material online, desperate for notoriety”.
‘Terrorism has changed,’ warns Starmer as he defends against accusations of lack of transparency
Sir Keir Starmer has defended the government from Tory and Reform claims over a lack of transparency ahead of the Southport trial – as he warned that Britain faces a new type of threat “because terrorism has changed”.
To this point, we have only been focused on justice. If this trial had collapsed because I or anyone else had revealed crucial details while the police were investigating, while the case was being built, while we were awaiting a verdict, then the vile individual who committed these crimes would have walked away a free man.
“The prospect of justice destroyed for the victims and their families. I would never do that and nobody would ever forgive me if I had. That is why the law of this country forbade me or anybody else from disclosing details sooner.
“Nonetheless it is now time for those questions. And the first of those is whether this was a terrorist attack, and the blunt truth here is that this case is a sign Britain now faces a new threat – terrorism has changed.
“In the past, the predominant threat was highly organised groups with clear political intent, groups like al-Qaeda. That threat of course remains.
“But now alongside that we also see acts of extreme violence perpetrated by loners, misfits, young men in their bedroom accessing all manner of material online, desperate for notoriety. Sometimes inspired by traditional terrorist groups, but fixated by that extreme violence seemingly for its own sake.”
Mistakes made after Southport killer referred to Prevent programme, says Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer has warned that mistakes were clearly made after it emerged that Axel Rudakubana was referred three times to the Prevent anti-terror scheme.
The responsibility for Southport lies with “the vile individual who carried it out” but that is no comfort and no excuse, he said.
As part of the inquiry launched yesterday, “I will not let any institution of the state deflect from their failure, failure which in this case frankly leaps off the page”, the PM added.
Rudakubana was referred to Prevent on three seperate occasions, once in 2019 and twice in 2021, Sir Keir said.
“Yet on each of these occasions a judgement was made that he did not meet the threshold for intervention – a judgement that was clearly wrong and failed those families, and I acknowledge that here today.”
Southport killings ‘must be line in the sand for Britain’, says Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer has warned that the Southport attack must be “a line in the sand for Britain”.
Speaking from Downing Street, he says: “Back in August I said there would be a time for questions but that first justice had to be done, and that above all, we must not interfere with the work of the police, the prosecutors and the delivery of that justice.
“Well yesterday, thankfullly, a measure of justice was done. But it won’t bring those girls back to their families, and it won’t remove the trauma from the lives of those that were injured.”
The PM says he wants to recognise “their unimaginable grief, because I know the whole country grieves for them”, adding: “The Southport killings must be a line in the sand for Britain.
“We must make sure the names of those three young girls are not associated with the vile perpetrator but instead with a fundamental change in how Britain protects its citizens and its children.
“In pursuit of that we must of course ask and answer difficult questions – questions that should be far-reaching, unburdened by cultural or institutional sensitivities.”