Starmer says Southport killings by Axel Rudakubana must be ‘line in the sand’ for Britain – latest

Sir Keir Starmer has warned that the Southport killings must be “a line in the sand for Britain”, as he warned that “terrorism has changed” in an address to the nation.

Warning that Britain “faces a new threat” from lone individuals “fixated by that extreme violence seemingly for its own sake”, the prime minister also defended his government from claims of a lack of transparency ahead of the Southport trials this week.

Speaking from No 10, he said: “If this trial had collapsed because I or anyone else had revealed crucial details while the police were investigating, while the case was being built, while we were awaiting a verdict, then the vile individual who committed these crimes would have walked away a free man.”

A public inquiry is to be held into the murders of three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport by 18-year-old Axel Rudakubana, after it emerged Rudakubana was referred to the anti-extremism programme Prevent three times before he carried out the murders.

Rudakubana, of Banks, Lancashire, pleaded guilty to 16 offences, including three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday, as well as producing the deadly poison ricin and possessing an al-Qaeda training manual.

Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, died following the knife attack at the Taylor Swift-themed class in The Hart Space on a small business park in the seaside town shortly before midday on 29 July.