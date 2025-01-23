Southport trial latest: Axel Rudakubana to be sentenced for murders of three girls at Taylor Swift dance class
The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to murdering three young girls in a frenzied knife rampage in Southport
Southport killer Axel Rudakubana is set to be sentenced on Thursday morning for murdering three young girls in a frenzied knife attack last year.
Rudakubana, 18, stabbed and killed the girls, aged between six and nine, with a 20cm-long kitchen knife as he ambushed a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, Merseyside.
Wearing a surgical face mask while armed with the blade, the then 17-year-old travelled five miles from his family home to the studio where he killed Alice da Silva Aguiar, Bebe King and Elsie Dot Stancombe.
As a trial was set to begin at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday, the teenager pleaded guilty to the murder of the three children as well as the attempted murders of eight others.
He also admitted production of a biological toxin and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism. He also pleaded guilty to possession of a knife.
Back at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday morning, he is set to be sentenced for a total of 16 charges.
Rudakubana to be sentenced
Killer due to be sentenced
Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, died following the attack at a Taylor Swift-themed class on July 29.
Rudakubana, 18, of Banks, Lancashire, on Monday admitted the murders, as well as the attempted murders of eight other children, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, class instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.
Police called to Rudakubana’s home five times before attacks
Lancashire Police responded to five calls from Axel Rudakubana’s home about his behaviour before the Southport attacks took place, home secretary Yvette Cooper revealed on Tuesday, saying several agencies failed to identify the “terrible danger” he posed.
Multiple agencies failed to identify the ‘terrible danger’ posed by the 18-year-old, the home secretary said, announcing a new public inquiry into the murder of three girls in Southport
Editorial: Starmer right to push back on ‘cover-up’ claim
The rules on what can be disclosed before a court case are designed to ensure that victims get the justice they deserve:
Keir Starmer is right to push back on ‘cover-up’ claims over Southport
Editorial: Nigel Farage and his colleagues are not interested in reasonable debate – the prime minister was entirely correct in quashing any early signs of conspiracy theories before they take root
Home secretary demands tech firms remove dangerous content accessed by killer
In case you missed it yesterday: Home secretary Yvette Cooper has put tech companies on notice, demanding they remove all dangerous content that was accessed by Axel Rudakubana in the lead-up to the Southport attacks.
“Companies should not be profiting from hosting content that puts children’s lives at risk”, she told the Commons.
Announcing a swath of reforms in the wake of the horrific attacks in Southport last year, Ms Cooper said ministers would be “contacting technology companies to ask them to remove dangerous material that he accessed”.
Ex-Tory chairman makes false claim over trial timing
The false claim that Southport trial was deliberately timed for Trump inauguration
The claim echoes other posts over recent months which make various claims about the timing of both events
‘Notable rise” in robberies involving knives
Knife crime offences: What do the latest figures show?
Some 19 forces saw a year-on-year increase in knife crime offences in the 12 months to June 2024.
Amazon launches ‘urgent investigation’ over knife purchase
Amazon launches ‘urgent investigation’ after Southport killer bought knife online
Axel Rudakubana bought a 20cm blade from the online retailer days before he carried out his attack
Knife sales crackdown divides commentators
Government critics say Sir Keir Starmer’s pledge to crack down on online knife sales is missing the point, many pointing to the failure of authorities to stop Southport killer Axel Rudakubana.
Reform leader Nigel Farage claimed: “The truth is there are murder weapons in every kitchen drawer. What we should be talking about is the total failure to stop this terrorist & the cover-up of information.”
But his former Ukip colleague Henry Bolton called for a ban on knives openly sold as “fashion accessories”.
Charities call for knife sales crackdown
Knife crime charities have demanded stricter regulation of online marketplaces, because “careless” retailers are making it too easy for young people to buy knives.
Patrick Green, chief executive of knife crime charity the Ben Kinsella Trust, said the tragedy in Southport showed “how careless the online marketplaces are”.
He added that the ease of online sales is “a damning indictment”, saying: “Retailers are just completely focused on making money and not protecting the public. The law has proved inadequate.
“We need to close the loophole that exists around online marketplaces.
“This isn’t an isolated incident. There have been a number of incidents like this.”
Bruce Houlder, founder of Fighting Knife Crime London, told the PA News Agency that knife crime was “more worrying than ever”.
He said: “I think there should be much tougher legislation. It’s foreseeable that these knives are going to be used to cause injury.”
Mr Houlder added there is “insufficient being done” to stop online retailers selling knives, calling them “complicit in the crimes that eventually get committed”.