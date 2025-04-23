Driver jailed for killing friend in high-speed crash that flung car through air

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A dangerous driver who caused a friend’s death by crashing into a wall after speeding at nearly 90mph has been jailed.

Finley Lintott-Warrillow, 21, was driving two friends home in his black Vauxhall Corsa after going out for food in Portswood, Southampton, in the early hours of March 5 2023.

He lost control of the car and crashed into a wall moments after he was filmed speeding at 86.95mph in Middle Road, Hampshire Constabulary said.

The speed was “so extreme” that the crash flung the Corsa and its passengers 15 metres through the air, police investigators found.

Lintott-Warrillow and one passenger survived the collision with serious injuries, but 18-year-old Brandon Cousens was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lintott-Warrillow, of North East Road, Southampton, previously admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

On Wednesday at Southampton Crown Court, he was jailed for six years and eight months, and disqualified from driving for eight years and four months.

Mr Cousens’ family said “a reckless decision” had led to his death and his loss had left a “hole” in their hearts.

“Brandon was a kind, caring and loving child who was always laughing and smiling, living his life how he wanted to right up to the moment he took his last breath,” they said.

Police were called at 12.48am to a report of a collision in Middle Road, Southampton.

CCTV footage from the junction of Middle Road and South East Road, captured moments before the collision, showed the Corsa being driven at approximately 86.95mph.

The road has a 30mph limit and had cars parked on both sides of the carriageway, the court heard.

Chief Inspector Emma Hart, of Hampshire Constabulary’s roads policing unit, said: “By driving at such excessive speeds in a quiet residential road, with cars parked on both sides, the driver put his own life and the lives of his friends who were passengers at risk.

“The combination of overconfidence and inexperience that both come with youth can be a dangerous mixture which far too often leads to serious injuries and deaths on our roads.

“I hope this sends a message to all young drivers out there to not take unnecessary risks that could see themselves or their friends killed.”