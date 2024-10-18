Man in court over fatal XL bully attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A man has appeared in court after a fatal XL Bully attack which killed his neighbour who weighed just eight stone.

Ian Langley, 54, was killed while he walked his puppy in Shiney Row near Sunderland on October 3 last year.

Christopher Bell, 45, formerly of Maple Terrace, Shiney Row, appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court charged with being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control resulting in death.

The charge named the dog as Titan – “an American Bully XL”.

Police shot the dog at the scene to protect the public.

Bell, who gave his current address as De La Pole Avenue, Hull, did not enter a plea.

Anna Barker, prosecuting, said: “This is a tragic case which has resulted in the death of Ian Langley.

“The Crown submit that the nature of the case and its severity are such that it should be dealt with at the crown court.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield agreed and adjourned the case for Bell to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on November 18.

She granted him unconditional bail in the meantime.

Neighbours said Mr Langley, who was originally from Liverpool, was walking his Patterdale puppy called Bow when he was attacked.

Mr Langley, who weighed just eight stone, suffered severe neck injuries.