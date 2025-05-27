Suspect charged with attempted murder after police officer hurt in crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 28-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was seriously injured in a car crash in Buckinghamshire.

Simranjit Kajla, of Lydford Avenue, Slough, appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday accused of attempted murder, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and using a motor vehicle on a road without insurance.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Reading Crown Court on June 23, prosecutor Chad Echakowitz said after the hearing.

Thames Valley Police officer Pc Christopher Miller was seriously hurt after being hit by a car which did not stop on the B416 Bells Hill in Stoke Poges at around 10.20pm on May 22.

The officer, 38, has spent five years with the roads policing unit and has been in the police for 13 years, the force said.

Three other people were arrested in connection with the crash.

A 38-year-old from Slough who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and causing serious injury by dangerous driving has been released on police bail until August 23.

A 43-year-old man from Slough, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice, has been released under investigation.

A 37-year-old woman from Slough, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice, remains in custody.