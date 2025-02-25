Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man admits stalking Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas

Kyle Shaw, 37, also admitted possession of a quantity of cannabis.

Eleanor Barlow
Tuesday 25 February 2025 10:41 EST
Shirley Ballas has been head judge on the show since 2017 (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Shirley Ballas has been head judge on the show since 2017 (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

A man has admitted stalking Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas.

Kyle Shaw, 37, pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to stalking Ballas, 64, between August 31 2017 and November 29 2023.

He also admitted possession of a quantity of cannabis.

The defendant, of Whetstone Lane in Birkenhead, Wirral, was given conditional bail ahead of a sentencing hearing due to take place on April 1.

Ballas, originally from Wallasey, Wirral, has been head judge on the BBC show since 2017.

