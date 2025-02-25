Man admits stalking Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has admitted stalking Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas.

Kyle Shaw, 37, pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to stalking Ballas, 64, between August 31 2017 and November 29 2023.

He also admitted possession of a quantity of cannabis.

The defendant, of Whetstone Lane in Birkenhead, Wirral, was given conditional bail ahead of a sentencing hearing due to take place on April 1.

Ballas, originally from Wallasey, Wirral, has been head judge on the BBC show since 2017.