Man admits stalking Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas
Kyle Shaw, 37, also admitted possession of a quantity of cannabis.
A man has admitted stalking Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas.
Kyle Shaw, 37, pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to stalking Ballas, 64, between August 31 2017 and November 29 2023.
He also admitted possession of a quantity of cannabis.
The defendant, of Whetstone Lane in Birkenhead, Wirral, was given conditional bail ahead of a sentencing hearing due to take place on April 1.
Ballas, originally from Wallasey, Wirral, has been head judge on the BBC show since 2017.