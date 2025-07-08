Boy stabbed in school was ‘lifeless and covered in blood’, teenager tells jury

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A teenager grabbed a younger girl and ran when she saw a fellow pupil lifeless and covered in blood after he had been stabbed in school, a jury has heard.

Sheffield Crown Court heard the student describe how she ran at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield, when she saw a fellow pupil with a knife and was scared he could “turn around and do it to someone else”.

On Tuesday, a jury was played a pre-recorded police interview with the girl at the trial of a 15-year-old boy accused of murdering Harvey Willgoose, also 15, at the school on February 3.

In the recording, the teenager said she was inside the school when she heard a commotion outside, thought a fight was going on and, “like normal teenagers”, she and her friend went to see what was happening.

“I heard everyone screaming and shouting,” she told the officers.

She said: “I just saw Harvey lifeless, covered in blood.”

And she said: “I saw the blood on the shirt. The shirt was covered.”

The girl told the police: “He was pale, lifeless.”

She said the defendant was holding a knife and shouting: “Come on, come on, what now?”

The teenager said the defendant, who was about 2m (6ft) away from her, seemed “really mad” and “I knew that he’d done it”.

Asked how she was feeling at this point, the witness said: “I was really scared.

“But I was thinking ‘if he’s able to do that to him while he was mad, he could just turn around and do it to someone else’.”

She explained how she became concerned for a younger pupil, saying she told her: “Run, he’s got a knife, he’s just stabbed somebody.”

The girl said she “grabbed” the younger girl and ran.

Jurors have seen CCTV footage of Harvey being stabbed twice in a courtyard at the school at the start of the lunch break on February 3.

The jurors have been told that the defendant, who cannot be named, has admitted manslaughter but denies murder.

He has also admitted possession of a knife on school premises.

On Tuesday, the teenage girl was asked about an incident five days before the fatal stabbing, when the school went into lockdown.

According to prosecutors, two members of staff physically intervened in a dispute between two other students and the defendant had to be restrained as he tried to get involved.

The jury has been told it was the defendant’s claim that one boy had a knife that led the school to go into lockdown, although the police who responded never found a weapon.

Harvey was not in school that day.

The girl told the court how she discussed this incident with the defendant through voice notes on Snapchat on the day it happened – January 29.

She said the boy told her that he punched a teacher, sending her a video of his injured knuckles, and said he pulled out a knife during the incident.

Addressing the jury last week, Gul Nawaz Hussain KC, defending, said: “(The defendant) did not set out to kill or seriously hurt anyone.

“The defence say (the defendant’s) actions that day were the end result of a long period of bullying, poor treatment and violence, things that built one upon another until he lost control and did tragically what we’ve all seen.”