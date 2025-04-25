Pair jailed over bid to smuggle £1.5m of drugs into UK in crates of watermelons

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two men have been jailed after attempting to smuggle up to £1.5 million of cannabis into the UK inside crates of watermelons in a lorry.

Prosecutors said Scott McSeveney, 37, masterminded the plan to smuggle the class B drugs from Spain to Scotland, and enlisted HGV company owner Steven Lawson, 48, to transport them.

Lawson left the UK in July 2020 and travelled to the Spanish town of Benicassim to collect the drugs, which were hidden inside 30 pallets of watermelons.

However the plan unravelled when Lawson was stopped by Border Force officers at the Eurotunnel port in France, after they found an “anomaly” in his load.

The officers were working on behalf of the National Crime Agency (NCA) and Police Scotland officers in the Organised Crime Partnership Scotland.

They searched the cargo and discovered 159 packages of cannabis with a combined weight of 155kg in boxes labelled as watermelons.

The drugs were valued at about £604,200, but if sold in smaller quantities had an estimated street value of £1,590,000.

Lawson was arrested, and police later also detained McSeveney.

McSeveney, from Shotts, North Lanarkshire, pleaded guilty at the High Court in Glasgow on March 20 to involvement in the supply and sale of controlled drugs.

On Friday at the same court, he was sentenced to eight years and two months in jail, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said.

Lawson, also from Shotts, was found guilty on April 4 following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow of involvement in serious organised crime.

He was sentenced on Friday at the same court to five years behind bars.

Sineidin Corrins, depute procurator fiscal for serious casework at COPFS, said: “These two men were integral to an attempt to import large quantities of class B drugs into Scotland.

“But they failed thanks to partnership working between COPFS and the National Crime Agency, Border Force and Police Scotland to disrupt a network of drugs supply.

“These drugs would have caused immense harm. But with these convictions, we have removed them from the streets and made communities safer.

“We will continue to collaborate with our partners as a member of Scotland’s Serious and Organised Crime Taskforce to tackle serious organised crime, and this kind of case highlights the extensive work that has been ongoing against these groups.”

Prior to the smuggling bid, McSeveney had been seen at the offices of the Lawson-owned MCL Transport in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire.

At around the same time he was also identified using the encrypted Encrochat messaging platform discussing ways to traffic cannabis from Europe inside an HGV – including by modifying the vehicle to allow drugs to be imported undetected.

Donald Lawrie, NCA operations manager, said: “McSeveney and Lawson were working in partnership for an organised crime group determined to smuggle a large quantity of illicit drugs into Scotland, where they were destined for our streets.

“McSeveney sent thousands of messages in an attempt to get his criminal venture off the ground, and he was well versed in what he thought were the best ways to evade law enforcement.

“The NCA’s work in the Organised Crime Partnership, and with our partners in Border Force, has seen two criminals brought to justice.”

As well as being jailed, both men were also made subject of Serious Crime Prevention Orders, which will last for three years following their release.

They will also now be subject to confiscation action under Proceeds of Crime laws to recover monies illegally made.