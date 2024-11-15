✕ Close Police bodycam footage from night Sara Sharif’s body was discovered

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Sara Sharif’s father has told jurors he lied to them in a bid to blame his wife for his daughter’s death.

Under questioning at the Old Bailey, Urfan Sharif said accusations he had made against Beinash Batool of tying up and beating his daughter were not true.

Asked if he had lied and tried to implicate someone else, the taxi driver replied: “Yes.”

On Wednesday, he told jurors he “takes full responsibility” for killing the 10-year-old after brutally beating her, as he stands trial for her murder.

He confessed to hitting the schoolgirl with a cricket bat as she was bound with packaging tape as well as to repeatedly throttling her with his bare hand – and to hitting her with a metal pole as she lay dying.

He continues to deny her murder, telling the court: “She died because of me. I didn’t want to kill her.”

During the early hours of 10 August last year, Sharif had called Surrey Police after fleeing to Pakistan to say he had beaten his daughter “too much” for being “naughty” and that she had died.

Sharif, Batool, and Sara’s uncle, Faisal Malik, 29, all formerly of Hammond Road, Woking, Surrey, deny murder and causing or allowing the 10-year-old’s death and the trial continues.