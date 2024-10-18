Sara Sharif murder trial latest: Schoolgirl, 10, showed signs of starvation and had ‘unusual’ injuries, jury told
Father Urfan Sharif, stepmother Beinash Batool and uncle Faisal Malik deny 10-year-old’s murder
Sara Sharif showed signs of starvation and had “unusual” injuries, the fourth day of her murder trial has heard.
An osteoarticular pathologist told the Old Bailey on Thursday that the 10-year-old’s bone marrow had been “unusual” in his examination of her body, and had shown up with a “bluey tinge”, which revealed itself to be gelatinous transformation of the bone marrow.
This can often be associated with starvation or the rapid removal of nutrition, although Professor Anthony Freemont could not say if this was a direct cause.
Sara’s father Urfan Sharif, 42, her stepmother Beinash Batool, 30, and her uncle Faisal Malik, 29, all deny her murder.
The court heard on Wednesday that the 10-year-old died as a result of “complications arising from multiple injuries and neglect”, according to a pathologist.
She had suffered two traumatic injuries in the days before her death, as well as 71 recent injuries including bruises, abrasions, skin ulcers consistent with burns and probable bite marks.
Surrey Police discovered the schoolgirl dead in a bedroom at her home in Woking on 10 August last year.
The court heard earlier in the week that Sara’s head was covered with “homemade hoods” made of plastic bags and parcel tape in the weeks before her death.
Jurors were also told neighbour Chloe Redwin would hear “shockingly loud” sounds of “smacking” from their family home followed by “gut-wrenching screams”.
Sara Sharif had 71 injuries across her body
Giving evidence on Wednesday, forensic pathologist Dr Nathaniel Cary said some of Sara’s external injuries, which included dozens of bruises, grazes and burns, were the result of “repetitive blunt trauma” and “blunt impact or solid pressure, or both.”
He told the court there were more than 71 injuries to the little girl’s body.
They included significant damage internally, including bleeding on her brain, multiple bruises on her lungs and multiple skeletal injuries, jurors heard.
Dr Cary presented his findings from a post-mortem examination of Sara’s body he carried out on August 15 2023 which took around three hours.
Sara had a height of 1.37 metres and a weight of 27 kilograms, with both measurements within the average bracket for a child her age but towards the lower end, the court heard.
In pictures: Courtroom drawings show defendants in the dock
Sara Sharif showed signs of starvation and suffered broken bone in neck weeks before death, jury told
Sara Sharif showed signs of starvation or the “rapid removal of food”, according to a pathologist who discovered an unusual indicator in her bone marrow, a jury was told.
A trial at the Old Bailey also heard how the 10-year-old schoolgirl had likely been strangled until a bone in her neck had broken, up to three months before she died last August.
It was one of many injuries the young girl suffered in an alleged “campaign of abuse”, which also included burns, broken bones and extensive bruising.
Read the full article from today’s court proceedings here:
Sara Sharif ‘suffered broken bone in her neck weeks before death’
Jurors were told that the fracture of the hyoid bone in her neck was likely to have occurred between six to 12 weeks before she was died
‘Gut-wrenching screams’ and note that read ‘I lost it’: Sara Sharif jury told of campaign of abuse
Schoolgirl Sara Sharif was forced to wear “homemade hoods” of plastic bags and parcel tape as she endured a campaign of abuse which lasted up to two years, a court heard.
The 10-year-old’s blood was found on a cricket bat and a vacuum cleaner at the family home, jurors at the Old Bailey were told.
Prosecutor William Emlyn Jones KC also alleged that bruises found on her body matched a belt buckle and plastic-coated metal pole found in an outhouse at the property – where police also found a rolling pin with traces of her DNA.
Read the full article from Tuesday here:
‘Gut-wrenching screams’ and note that read ‘I lost it’: Sara Sharif trial
Police discovered the schoolgirl’s blood on a cricket bat and bruises on her body matched a metal pole found in an outhouse, the court heard
Fractures to her hand and neck could be linked to 'direct blow’ or ‘manual strangulation’
Detailing her injuries, Professor Freemont said that Sara’s injury to the capitate bone in her left hand was “rare” in children, and was usually caused by “falling onto the outstretched hand or a direct blow to the hand”.
Asked if the fractures to her fingers were unusual, he responded: “They’re seen relatively frequently and they’re commonly associated with pulling the fingers apart.”
Of the fracture to her hyoid bone, he said: “It depends on the setting but in the setting of neck compression, it’s fractured in 25 per cent of cases, the most common type of cases is manual strangulation.”
Listen: Sara Sharif's father tells 999 operator he's killed daughter
Pictured: The three defendants on trial for Sara Sharif’s murder
Police bodycam footage from night Sara Sharif's body was discovered
Sara Sharif was strangled until a bone in her neck broke, court hears
Sara Sharif had been strangled until a bone in her neck broke up to three months before she died, a court has heard.
Jurors previously heard the 10-year-old had suffered more than 70 injuries, shortly before she was found dead in her home in Woking, Surrey, on August 10 last year.
Sara’s father Urfan Sharif, 42, is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of his daughter’s murder, alongside Sara’s stepmother Beinash Batool, 30, and uncle, Faisal Malik, 29.
Read the full article here:
Sara Sharif was strangled until a bone in her neck broke, court hears
Sara’s father Urfan Sharif, stepmother Beinash Batool and uncle Faisal Malik are on trial at the Old Bailey accused of the 10-year-old’s murder.
Trial adjourns for the day
The trial of Urfan Sharif, Beinash Batool and Faisal Malik has been adjourned for the day, and will resume on Friday.