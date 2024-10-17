✕ Close Listen: Sara Sharif’s father tells 999 operator he’s killed daughter

The jury is set to hear more evidence on Sara Sharif’s catalogue of injuries as the fourth day of her murder trial gets underway.

It comes after the Old Bailey on Wednesday heard the 10-year-old died as a result of “complications arising from multiple injuries and neglect”, according to a pathologist.

Jurors were shown graphics outlining a string of injuries found on Sara’s body.

She had suffered two traumatic injuries in the days before her death, as well as 71 recent injuries including bruises, abrasions, skin ulcers consistent with burns and probable bite marks.

The court previously heard Sara’s head was covered with “homemade hoods” made of plastic bags and parcel tape in the weeks before her death.

Fingerprints allegedly belonging to the schoolgirl’s father, Urfan Sharif, were found on one of the bags and a bit of parcel tape.

Earlier, the Old Bailey heard neighbour Chloe Redwin, who used to live above the family at a previous address in 2020, would hear “shockingly loud” sounds of “smacking” from their home followed by “gut-wrenching screams”.

Surrey Police discovered Sara dead in a bedroom at her home in Woking on 10 August last year.

Urfan Sharif, 42, is standing trial for her murder before Mr Justice Cavanagh alongside Sara’s stepmother Beinash Batool, 30, and her uncle Faisal Malik, 29.