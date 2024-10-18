Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Sara Sharif murder trial latest: Schoolgirl, 10, suffered fractures on ‘25 areas’ of body over ‘several weeks’

Jury presented with evidence by radiologist as trial of father, stepmother and uncle continues

Holly Evans,Tara Cobham,Amy-Clare Martin
Friday 18 October 2024 06:54
Listen: Sara Sharif’s father tells 999 operator he’s killed daughter

Sara Sharif had suffered “multiple unexplained fractures in 25 locations on the body” which could not have occurred by accident or in a single event, a radiologist has said.

It comes after jurors at the Old Bailey were told on Thursday that the 10-year-old’s bone marrow had been “unusual” in an examination of her body, which can often be associated with starvation or the rapid removal of nutrition.

Sara’s father Urfan Sharif, 42, her stepmother Beinash Batool, 30, and her uncle Faisal Malik, 29, all deny her murder.

A pathologist concluded that the 10-year-old died as a result of “complications arising from multiple injuries and neglect”.

She had suffered two traumatic injuries in the days before her death, as well as 71 recent injuries including bruises, abrasions, skin ulcers consistent with burns and probable bite marks.

Surrey Police discovered the schoolgirl dead in a bedroom at her home in Woking on 10 August last year.

The court heard earlier in the week that Sara’s head was covered with “homemade hoods” made of plastic bags and parcel tape in the weeks before her death.

Jurors were also told neighbour Chloe Redwin would hear “shockingly loud” sounds of “smacking” from their family home followed by “gut-wrenching screams”.

1729248533

Radiologist says injuries to arm and scapular likely to be ‘blunt force trauma’

Jurors have been shown a number of X-ray scans which showed fractures in certain areas of Sara Sharif’s body, including her right and left scapular.

“I can’t think of an accidental way in which you could fracture both scapulars at the same time,” Professor Arthurs said.

Referring to an injury to her right arm, he said: “In very young children when you twist the bone you can easily break the outside before you break the bone itself. I don’t think that applies here because Sara is 10. I just think it’s more likely there has been blunt force trauma.”

The Old Bailey were also shown a bruise that had calcified in her arm, which suggested it had not been given time to heal or had repeatedly come into contact with direct impact.

“It takes at least three to four weeks for a bruise to turn to calcification. In my view this injury is somewhere between four to eight weeks old,” he said.

Holly Evans18 October 2024 11:48
1729247161

‘Unusual’ injuries could not have occurred accidentally, says radiologist

Detailing her injuries, Professor Owen Arthurs described them as “unusual” and said they could not have occurred by accident or in a single event.

Asked for his professional opinion, he told jurors: “Many fractures can occur accidentally and many fractures can occur from a single event but in my opinion, most of the fractures in this case were very unusual and they cannot be explained by an accidental mechanism nor can they be explained by a single high impact trauma event.

“My opinion is that the most likely explanation for the constellation of injuries, including location and pattern, is multiple episodes of blunt force trauma impacted over several weeks.”

The Old Bailey had previously heard that Sara had suffered more than 70 injuries before her death, which had included bitemarks, burns and scalding.

The court previously heard that Sara Sharif had begun to wear a hijab to school to conceal her injuries (Surrey Police/PA)
The court previously heard that Sara Sharif had begun to wear a hijab to school to conceal her injuries (Surrey Police/PA) (PA Media)
Holly Evans18 October 2024 11:26
1729246547

Sara Sharif had suffered ‘multiple fractures’ in 25 locations

Sara Sharif had suffered “multiple unexplained fractures in 25 locations on the body”, a report by a paediatric radiologist had concluded.

Professor Owen Arthurs told the court that he had undertaken a skeletal survey which included an X-ray of every bone in her body followed by a CT scan.

He said that she had suffered “multiple injuries”, including fractures to her hyoid, right clavicle, left and right scapular, to her spine and ribs, elbow and hands.

Holly Evans18 October 2024 11:15
1729245145

Trial resumes

The trial of Sara Sharif’s father Urfan Sharif, stepmother Beinash Batool and uncle Faisal Malik has resumed.

Jurors are due to hear evidence from paediatric radiologist Professor Owen Arthurs.

Holly Evans18 October 2024 10:52
1729241138

In pictures: The family home where schoolgirl was found dead

Surrey Police discovered the schoolgirl dead in a bedroom on 10 August last year
Surrey Police discovered the schoolgirl dead in a bedroom on 10 August last year (Surrey Police)
The court heard that expert analysis of some of the child's bruises concluded that they could have been caused by a pole or the buckle of a belt recovered from a children's Wendy house in the garden
The court heard that expert analysis of some of the child’s bruises concluded that they could have been caused by a pole or the buckle of a belt recovered from a children’s Wendy house in the garden (Surrey Police)
The garden of Sara Sharif's family home on Hammond Road in Woking
The garden of Sara Sharif’s family home on Hammond Road in Woking (Surrey Police)
Tara Cobham18 October 2024 09:45
1729238030

Full transcript of Sara Sharif’s father’s phone call to police

Sara Sharif’s father cried as he confessed to killing his daughter in a phone call to police from Pakistan, a court has heard.

Urfan Sharif, 42, is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of murdering 10-year-old Sara alongside her stepmother, Beinash Batool, 30, and uncle, Faisal Malik, 29.

On Thursday, jurors were played a recording of the eight-and-a-half-minute phone call Sharif made to the police non-emergency 101 number on 2.47am on August 10 2023, two days after Sara died.

Read the full article here:

Full transcript of Sara Sharif’s father’s phone call to police on August 10 2023

Urfan Sharif, 42, is on trial at the Old Bailey.

Holly Evans18 October 2024 08:53
1729231200

Stepmother of Sara Sharif requests ‘earliest possible’ flights after child’s death

Stepmother of Sara Sharif requests 'earliest possible' flights after child's death
Holly Evans18 October 2024 07:00
1729220400

Sara Sharif had 71 injuries across her body

Giving evidence on Wednesday, forensic pathologist Dr Nathaniel Cary said some of Sara’s external injuries, which included dozens of bruises, grazes and burns, were the result of “repetitive blunt trauma” and “blunt impact or solid pressure, or both.”

He told the court there were more than 71 injuries to the little girl’s body.

They included significant damage internally, including bleeding on her brain, multiple bruises on her lungs and multiple skeletal injuries, jurors heard.

Dr Cary presented his findings from a post-mortem examination of Sara’s body he carried out on August 15 2023 which took around three hours.

Sara had a height of 1.37 metres and a weight of 27 kilograms, with both measurements within the average bracket for a child her age but towards the lower end, the court heard.

Holly Evans18 October 2024 04:00
1729213200

In pictures: Courtroom drawings show defendants in the dock

Beinash Batool, left, Faisal Malik, centre, and Urfan Sharif, right, deny murder and causing or allowing the death of a child (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Beinash Batool, left, Faisal Malik, centre, and Urfan Sharif, right, deny murder and causing or allowing the death of a child (Elizabeth Cook/PA) (PA Archive)
They have appeared each day at the Old Bailey for trial
They have appeared each day at the Old Bailey for trial (PA Wire)
Holly Evans18 October 2024 02:00
1729206000

Sara Sharif showed signs of starvation and suffered broken bone in neck weeks before death, jury told

Sara Sharif showed signs of starvation or the “rapid removal of food”, according to a pathologist who discovered an unusual indicator in her bone marrow, a jury was told.

A trial at the Old Bailey also heard how the 10-year-old schoolgirl had likely been strangled until a bone in her neck had broken, up to three months before she died last August.

It was one of many injuries the young girl suffered in an alleged “campaign of abuse”, which also included burns, broken bones and extensive bruising.

Read the full article from today’s court proceedings here:

Sara Sharif ‘suffered broken bone in her neck weeks before death’

Jurors were told that the fracture of the hyoid bone in her neck was likely to have occurred between six to 12 weeks before she was died

Holly Evans18 October 2024 00:00

