Sara Sharif murder trial latest: Neighbours to give evidence after ‘gut-wrenching scream’ heard from house
Jurors have heard that neighbours had heard screaming and shouting from the 10-year-old’s home
The trial of three family members accused of murdering schoolgirl Sara Sharif is set to resume on Wednesday, with neighbours who allegedly heard the 10-year-old “screaming” to give evidence.
Jurors have been told of a “campaign of abuse” against Sara, which left her with over 70 injuries and 25 different fractures, include a broken bone in her neck.
She was discovered dead in a bunkbed at the family home in Woking, after her father Urfan Sharif contacted Surrey Police from Pakistan on 10 August last year to say he had “beat her up too much”
Previously, the prosecution told the Old Bailey that she had had suffered “probable human bite marks”, a burn from a domestic iron and scalding from hot water.
Traces of the schoolgirl’s blood were discovered on the kitchen floor, a vacuum cleaner and a cricket bat following a police search of the family home along with “homemade hoods” used to restrain her, the jury heard.
Sharif, 42, her stepmother Beinash Batool, 30, and her uncle Faisal Malik, 29, have all denied her murder and causing or allowing the death of a child between 16 December 2022 and 9 August 2023.
Stepmother of Sara Sharif requests ‘earliest possible’ flights after child’s death
Sara had suffered dozens of bruises, grazes and burns
Giving evidence on Wednesday, forensic pathologist Dr Nathaniel Cary said some of Sara’s external injuries, which included dozens of bruises, grazes and burns, were the result of “repetitive blunt trauma” and “blunt impact or solid pressure, or both.”
He told the court there were more than 71 injuries to the little girl’s body.
They included significant damage internally, including bleeding on her brain, multiple bruises on her lungs and multiple skeletal injuries, jurors heard.
Dr Cary presented his findings from a post-mortem examination of Sara’s body he carried out on August 15 2023 which took around three hours.
Sara had a height of 1.37 metres and a weight of 27 kilograms, with both measurements within the average bracket for a child her age but towards the lower end, the court heard.
Police bodycam footage from night Sara Sharif's body was discovered
Pictured: Sara Sharif before her death
Sara Sharif's father tells 999 operator he's killed daughter
Pictured: Note allegedly found by Sara Sharif’s body
A note that was allegedly found by Sara Sharif’s body in her father’s handwriting has been pictured in court.
Taxi driver Urfan Sharif, 42, is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of his 10-year-old daughter’s murder alongside Sara’s stepmother Beinash Batool, 30, and uncle, Faisal Malik, 29.
It is alleged within hours of her death the defendants had booked a flight out of the country.
Read the full article here:
Note allegedly found by Sara Sharif’s body: ‘Urfan Sharif who killed my daughter’
Taxi driver Urfan Sharif, 42, is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of his 10-year-old daughter’s murder alongside Sara’s stepmother Beinash Batool, 30, and uncle, Faisal Malik, 29
Stepmother of Sara Sharif requests ‘earliest possible’ flights after child’s death
The key dates in Sara Sharif’s tragic death after alleged ‘campaign of abuse’
Ten-year-old Sara Sharif died after an alleged “campaign of abuse” in the home she shared with her father, stepmother and uncle.
A court heard on Tuesday that a “high pitched scream” was heard two days before the 10-year-old was killed and her family fled to Pakistan.
Taxi driver Urfan Sharif, 42, is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of his daughter’s murder alongside Sara’s stepmother, Beinash Batool, 30, and uncle, Faisal Malik, 29.
Read the full article here:
The key dates in Sara Sharif’s tragic death after alleged ‘campaign of abuse’
A post-mortem examination found Sara Sharif had suffered dozens of injuries including ‘probable human bite marks’
Sara had suffered injuries for up to three months before her death
On Thursday, the court was shown X-rays of some of Sara’s injuries, including fractures in the fingers of her left hand and one in the u-shaped hyoid bone in her neck.
A pathologist, bone specialist Professor Anthony Freemont, told the court he had concluded the break in her neck had been caused “within the setting of neck compression” of which “the most common cause of these types of fractures is manual strangulation”.
He said that, according to his analysis, this injury was between six to 12 weeks old at the time of Sara’s death.
Professor Freemont said the two fractures in the girl’s fingers had occurred between 12 and 18 days before her death, based on his analysis of the stage of healing the injuries were at.
Of the injuries he examined, Professor Freemont said: “If you find fractures of different ages and different bones, there is a high likelihood they are non-accidental injuries.”
The pathologist went on to say that the bone marrow he examined from Sara’s body showed changes which could have been caused by starvation or “the rapid removal of all food”.
The previous day, jurors heard that another pathologist who carried out a post-mortem examination on Sara’s body gave the girl’s cause of death as “complications arising from multiple injuries and neglect”.
How did this happen to Sara Sharif? What we know about the events leading to schoolgirl’s death
Schoolgirl Sara Sharif was hooded, restrained and beaten with a belt buckle and pole in a “campaign of abuse” lasting more than two years before her death, a court has heard.
Taxi driver Urfan Sharif, 42, is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of his 10-year-old daughter’s murder alongside Sara’s stepmother Beinash Batool, 30, and uncle, Faisal Malik, 29. All three deny murder and the defence is yet to mount its case.
Police found Sara’s body in a bunk bed in her family home in Woking, Surrey, on 10 August last year, with “disturbing” injuries that included bitemarks, scalding and broken bones.
Read the full article here:
What we know about the events leading to Sara Sharif’s death
Father Urfan Sharif, stepmother Beinash Batool and uncle Faisal Malik deny 10-year-old’s murder