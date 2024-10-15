The trial over the death of Sara Sharif, 10, is set to continue until 13 December ( PA Media )

Sara Sharif’s father apologised over noise coming from their family home after a neighbour heard “gut-wrenching screams”, a court has heard as the second day of the schoolgirl’s murder trial got underway.

The Old Bailey heard that neighbour Chloe Redwin, who used to live above Sara’s father Urfan Sharif and stepmother Beinash Batool at a previous address in 2020, would hear sounds of “smacking” from their home.

”They were shockingly loud and would be followed by ‘gut-wrenching screams’,” prosecutor William Emlyn Jones KC told the jury on Tuesday.

Surrey Police discovered Sara dead in a bedroom at an address on Hammond Road in Woking on 10 August last year.

The court heard on Monday that the 10-year-old was found with “disturbing” injuries that included bitemarks, scalding and broken bones in what was described as a “campaign of abuse”.

Her father had called 999 from Pakistan, telling the operator “I’ve killed my daughter” after he said he had “legally punished” her, jurors were told.

Urfan Sharif, 42, is standing trial before Mr Justice Cavanagh alongside Sara’s stepmother Beinash Batool, 30, and her uncle Faisal Malik, 29.

The defendants, formerly of Hammond Road in Woking, have pleaded not guilty to Sara’s murder and to causing or allowing the death of a child between 16 December 2022 and 9 August 2023.