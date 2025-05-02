Russell Brand raped woman in hotel as she attended Labour conference, court told

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Comedian and actor Russell Brand allegedly raped a woman in a hotel room when she attended a Labour Party conference, a court heard.

Following a theatrical event in Bournemouth in 1999, it is alleged that while the woman went to the bathroom, Brand removed some of his clothing and later pushed her on the bed, removed her underwear and raped her.

The 49-year-old was granted bail at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday as he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address and that he understood his bail conditions during a short hearing.

He was charged by post last month with one count each of rape, indecent assault and oral rape, as well as two counts of sexual assault, relating to four separate women.

Wearing an open shirt and jeans, Brand listened intently to the details of the charges as he sat in the dock.

The court heard another of Brand’s alleged victims, who accuses him of indecent assault, is alleged to have been grabbed by her forearm by the actor as he attempted to drag her into a male toilet at a television station in 2001.

The court heard the third alleged victim was a television worker Brand met in Soho in 2004.

He is accused of grabbing her breasts before allegedly pulling her into a toilet and orally raping her.

The final complainant is a radio station worker who met Brand while he was working for Channel 4 on Big Brother’s Big Mouth between 2004 and 2005, the court heard.

Brand is alleged to have grabbed her by the face with both hands, pushed her against a wall and kissed her before grabbing her breasts and buttocks.

It took the comedian more than two minutes to walk the short distance from his vehicle to the court door as photographers attempted to get a shot of his arrival following his flight back to the UK from the US.

He did not speak to reporters as he walked in or out of the court building.

The charges came following a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches in September 2023 in which several women accused him of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse.

In a video previously posted on his X account, Brand said he welcomed the opportunity to prove his innocence.

Brand, of Hambleden, Buckinghamshire, will appear at the Old Bailey on May 30 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.