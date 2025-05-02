Russell Brand granted bail after appearing in court charged with sex offences

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Comedian and actor Russell Brand has been granted bail after appearing in court charged with rape and sexual assault.

Brand spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, address and that he understood his bail conditions during a short hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

The 49-year-old, wearing an open shirt and jeans, listened intently to the details of the charges as he sat in the dock.

He was charged by post last month with one count each of rape, indecent assault and oral rape, as well as two counts of sexual assault, relating to four separate women.

The charges came following a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches in September 2023 in which several women accused him of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse.

In a video previously posted on his X account, Brand said he welcomed the opportunity to prove his innocence.

Brand, of Hambleden, Buckinghamshire, will appear at the Old Bailey on May 30.