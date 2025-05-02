Russell Brand’s rape and sexual assault case set to be heard in court

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The criminal case against comedian and actor Russell Brand is set to be heard in court after he was charged with sexual offences, including rape.

Brand was charged by post last month with one count each of rape, indecent assault and oral rape, as well as two counts of sexual assault, relating to four separate women.

A probe was launched into the 49-year-old after he was accused of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse by several women in a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches in September 2023.

It is currently unclear whether Brand will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, but in a video posted on X after he was charged, the comedian said: “I am now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court and I’m incredibly grateful for that.”

He was also issued with a court summons.

In a video referencing the court case posted on social media on Thursday, Brand – who is understood to be living in the US – said he welcomed the opportunity to prove his innocence and was “going to (his) country right now”.

Brand is charged with the rape of a woman in 1999 in the Bournemouth area and the oral rape and sexual assault of a woman in 2004 in the Westminster area of London.

The 2004 sexual assault charge alleges the actor touched the woman’s breasts without her consent.

He is also accused of indecently assaulting a woman in 2001 by “grabbing her arm and dragging her towards a male toilet” and sexually assaulting another woman between 2004 and 2005 – both offences are alleged to have taken place in Westminster, London.

Brand, who presented a BBC Radio 2 show between 2006 and 2008, left the role after his on-air prank, now known as Sachsgate, when he left a “lewd” voicemail for Fawlty Towers actor Andrew Sachs about his granddaughter.

He also presented on Big Brother spin-off shows Big Brother’s Big Mouth and Big Brother: Celebrity Hijack in the noughties.

The TV and film star was married to US pop singer Katy Perry from 2010 to 2012 but is now married to Laura Gallacher, the sister of presenter Kirsty, and the pair have two children, Mabel and Peggy.