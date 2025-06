Monk who brought shame on Catholic boarding school jailed for abusing pupils

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A monk who sexually abused two pupils brought the church and the Roman Catholic boarding school where he taught into “serious disrepute”, a judge said.

Michael James Callaghan, known as Father James, has been jailed for seven years for preying on the vulnerable teenage boys at Ampleforth College in North Yorkshire.

Judge Richard Clews, sentencing at Durham Crown Court, told the 71-year-old: “It cannot go unsaid that your actions have brought the Catholic church and the school into serious disrepute by their nature and number.”

Following a trial last month at Teesside Crown Court, Callaghan was convicted of 12 counts of indecent assault on one pupil in the 1990s and one count of sexual assault on another teenager in the 2010s.

The older victim, neither of whom can be identified, faced the priest in court as he read out a statement in which he said “Father James was manipulative and controlling”.

He said: “My life was hijacked when I was just 14 and I have been dealing with the fallout ever since.”

The court heard how the house master groomed the boy and engineered ways to be alone with him, took him out of school for meals and gave him cigarettes.

The complainant said in his police interview that Callaghan would “take on the role of a boy I had a crush on” and they would kiss and simulate sex, telling officers he “hated the sexual bit of it” and realised as an adult it “wasn’t right”.

The second victim, who had his bottom fondled by Callaghan, said it was “weird and quite frightening” that his abuser was a priest.

In a victim statement which was read out for him, he said he hoped Callaghan could be rehabilitated, and “that he may in time examine his conscience, practice repentance and change his ways”.

David Lamb KC, defending, said Callaghan had sought medical help to address his attraction to boys even before he joined Ampleforth, that he had no previous convictions and that he had expressed remorse after his conviction.

The judge said Callaghan, of Moortown, Leeds, would be subject to an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and will be on the sex offender register for life.

Judge Clews said right-thinking people would “recoil in horror” at the idea of a Roman Catholic priest having a sexual relationship with a boy.

The school, described in court as “the Catholic Eton”, said after the sentencing that it had “overhauled” it safeguarding systems.

In a statement, it said: “Ampleforth College deplores abuse and offers a heartfelt apology to the victims and their families for the profound suffering and pain that Michael James Callaghan has inflicted upon them.

“We acknowledge past failings and feel great sorrow at the terrible betrayal of trust.”

It said the monk left the school in 2018 and it fully supported the police inquiries which began in 2022.

The statement added: “We are committed to reporting any safeguarding concerns to the relevant authorities and supporting the police and relevant authorities in any investigation.

“We actively offer any help we can give to survivors of abuse and we commend their courage in speaking out.”