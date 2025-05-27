Driver took 20 lines of cocaine before horror crash that killed three-year-old girl

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A van driver who consumed "at least 20 lines of cocaine" before fatally hitting a three-year-old girl with his vehicle has been sentenced to 12 years in jail.

Rawal Rehman, 36, from Manchester, admitted to causing death by dangerous driving after his Mercedes Sprinter van struck the young girl.

Louisa Palmisano, known as Lulu, was with her parents on a family visit to Manchester on February 22 when the incident occurred. She later died in hospital due to her injuries.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Lulu’s family, from Burnley, Lancashire, said:”Lulu was our only child and the centre of our world.”

open image in gallery Louisa ‘Lulu’ Palmisano, from Burnley, died after a van collided with a tram in Manchester city centre ( Greater Manchester Police )

Rehman fled the scene on Mosley Street at approximately 10am but was later apprehended by authorities.

Judge Alan Conrad KC sentenced him to 12 years in jail at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday.

The court previously heard that Rehman had visited two massage parlours in the city in the early hours of February 22 and had taken “at least 20 lines of cocaine” in seven hours.

CCTV of the incident was played to the court, showing the family walking along the pavement, with Lulu between her parents, holding their hands.

Rehman failed to stop at the junction, despite large stop signs and warnings written on the road.

The side of his van was then hit by an oncoming tram, forcing his vehicle on to the pavement and into the family, knocking the parents aside.

Rehman, who had his hood up, got out of the van and walked around the vehicle before retrieving his phone and leaving the scene.

open image in gallery ( Greater Manchester Police )

Passing sentence, the judge said: “Lulu, in her short life, brought enormous joy to those who knew and loved her.

“The manner of her death has caused continuing lasting heartbreak for her family.

“No sentence that I can impose will equate to the loss of a young life.

“In this case, in addition to the harm suffered by the family, the terrible spectacle of this awful collision was witnessed by many and will have affected them, in particular the driver of the tram who had no chance of avoiding the impact.”

The judge said eyewitnesses had seen the van driving “fairly fast” along the road, making no attempt to slow down.

He added: “Thinking of only yourself, you fled, leaving Lulu and her parents there, in contrast to those who stayed at the scene and tried to assist.”

Prosecutor Rachel Shenton told the court the van’s MOT had lapsed and there were a number of defects with the vehicle, though none was serious enough to have contributed to the incident.

Rehman had a number of previous convictions, including being jailed in 2017 for three years for conspiracy to pervert the course of justice after he torched a car involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision which killed a 25-year-old man in Chorlton, Manchester.

David Toal, appearing for the defence, said his client had admitted to things the prosecution had no evidence for, which showed he was taking responsibility, and had planned to hand himself in to the police before his arrest.

He said: “An aggravating factor is that he left the scene – there is no excuse for this.

“His explanation is that he panicked and that panic turned into shock when he learned via social media that a young girl had lost her life.”

“Her joyful spirit, vivid imagination, and kind heart touched everyone who knew her.

“At just three years old, she brought more light and love than we ever thought possible. Her life was full of promise, and her loss is something we will carry with us for the rest of our lives.

“No parent should ever have to witness the death of their child. The impact of that single, devastating moment has rippled through every part of our existence, emotionally, physically, and financially.”

They added: “We remain united in our grief and in our love. Lulu’s memory lives on in us – in every act of kindness, in every moment of courage, and in every step we take forward.

“We will continue to speak her name, to celebrate who she was, and to ensure that her light is never forgotten.”