New Year reveller Harry Pitman, 16, killed in ‘blink of an eye’, court told

A high-spirited playfight at New Year’s Eve celebrations turned to tragedy “in the blink of an eye” when a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the neck on London’s Primrose Hill, a court has heard.

“Lively and boisterous” Harry Pitman was standing just metres from uniformed police when he was catastrophically injured as he waited to watch fireworks.

In “shocking” mobile phone footage played in court, a sheath was seen to fly through the air as a youth stabbed Harry with what was later described as a hunting knife.

Harry was seen to hold his neck, his white T-shirt covered in blood, as he pushed through crowds calling to officers for “help”.

He collapsed and died minutes later, shortly before midnight.

A youth, who was 16 at the time, is accused of Harry’s murder and possessing an offensive weapon.

Last New Year’s Eve... revelry turned to tragedy in the blink of an eye Prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward KC

Opening his Old Bailey trial on Tuesday, prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward KC said: “Every year, large numbers of members of the public gather on Primrose Hill to celebrate the turning of the New Year.

“But last New Year’s Eve, December 31 2023, revelry turned to tragedy in the blink of an eye.

“Harry Pitman, aged 16, was stabbed once, to the neck. He died almost immediately, as a result of that single but deadly injury – a single but deadly injury caused by a knife, brought to the scene by the defendant.”

Jurors heard that uniformed police were at the viewing point in the “posh” north London neighbourhood that night to manage crowds gathered to watch fireworks over the Thames.

Harry and the defendant were “complete strangers” and had gone there with different groups of friends, Ms Ledward said.

At about 11pm, Harry approached special constable David Smith in high spirits.

The teenager, who stood out due to his height and striking red hair, offered him a cigarette and asked him if he was having a good time.

Mr Smith noted Harry seemed excitable and “physically bounced” up to him but was “overall positive in his attitude towards police”, the court was told.

About 20 minutes later, Harry and one of his friends became involved in a row with two other young men but two officers intervened and the victim was said to have tried to calm the situation, jurors heard.

Harry had also engaged in a friendly conversation with Edward Comaromi, who had gone to watch the fireworks with family, even insisting on “fist bumping” him and others, Ms Ledward said.

The fatal incident appeared to have been sparked by a scuffle between the Harry and one of the defendant’s friends shortly after 11.30pm.

Harry was said to have been “playfighting” and seeing how high he could kick, causing him to lose his balance and bumping into the boy standing behind.

Harry was pushed from behind and responded: “Don’t touch me, because I didn’t touch you,” before someone slapped the back of his head, the court was told.

During the fracas, the defendant’s friend fell on his back, jurors were told.

Members of Harry’s family watched in silence as mobile phone footage of the “fast moving” events that followed were played in court.

The defendant allegedly pushed his way towards Harry, holding his trousers and saying: “Wot wot wot wot wot”.

A female voice could be heard to say “mindi” – the Somalian word for knife – as the defendant produced a blade from the waist of his trousers.

Harry swung a punch and the defendant brought his right arm upwards in an arc and down, stabbing him in the neck, the court was told.

Ms Ledward said: “There is no issue that Harry’s fatal injury was caused by the knife in (the defendant’s) hand.”

Police body worn footage showed Harry moving through the crowd seeking help before he collapsed.

The defendant was allegedly seen holding a hunting knife as he made off.

The youth, now aged 17, who cannot be identified because of his age, denies the charges against him.

Mr Justice Cavanagh KC told jurors some of the issues in the case are whether the youth stabbed Harry by accident or in self-defence.

The Old Bailey trial continues.