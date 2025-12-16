Paul Doyle wept as dashcam footage of him driving into crowds was shown to court ( Elizabeth Cook/PA )

Victims of Paul Doyle were left in tears as harrowing details of his dangerous driving were read out in court, after he crashed into and injured 134 people at a Liverpool FC victory parade.

On Monday, prosecutors said the former Royal Marine had used his Ford Galaxy as a “weapon” and that his “anger had completely taken hold of him”, causing injuries to children as young as six months old.

The 54-year-old wept in the dock as shocking dashcam footage was shown, with Doyle heard repeatedly shouting “get out the f****** way” while colliding with dozens of football fans.

Hero ex-soldier Daniel Barr bravely climbed into Doyle’s car and brought it to a standstill, which ended the two-minute anger-fuelled rampage.

After his arrest, he told police officers: “I’ve just ruined my family’s life,” and claimed he had “panicked”.

His victims told the court that a day of celebration had turned into the “worst day”, with many suffering from “emotional and psychological injury” as well as “frequent flashbacks”.

Doyle is due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday for his second day of sentencing, after pleading guilty to 31 offences.