Paul Doyle sentencing live: Harrowing details of how Liverpool parade attack unfolded read out in court
The 54-year-old is due to be sentenced later on Tuesday
Victims of Paul Doyle were left in tears as harrowing details of his dangerous driving were read out in court, after he crashed into and injured 134 people at a Liverpool FC victory parade.
On Monday, prosecutors said the former Royal Marine had used his Ford Galaxy as a “weapon” and that his “anger had completely taken hold of him”, causing injuries to children as young as six months old.
The 54-year-old wept in the dock as shocking dashcam footage was shown, with Doyle heard repeatedly shouting “get out the f****** way” while colliding with dozens of football fans.
Hero ex-soldier Daniel Barr bravely climbed into Doyle’s car and brought it to a standstill, which ended the two-minute anger-fuelled rampage.
After his arrest, he told police officers: “I’ve just ruined my family’s life,” and claimed he had “panicked”.
His victims told the court that a day of celebration had turned into the “worst day”, with many suffering from “emotional and psychological injury” as well as “frequent flashbacks”.
Doyle is due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday for his second day of sentencing, after pleading guilty to 31 offences.
‘My baby was flung 15ft in the Liverpool parade attack. It’s a miracle he’s still alive’
Walking through crowds of deliriously happy football supporters, Sheree Aldridge carefully pushed her five-month-old baby, Teddy, in his pram. She and her partner, Daniel Eveson, were walking back to their car after Liverpool’s Premier League-winning victory parade – an afternoon of celebration and jubilation for more than a million fans.
Moments later, as the family of three joined Water Street, they heard a loud noise. Then someone shouted “Car”.
Mr Eveson, 37, instantly spun his partner round, away from the impending danger. But it was too late. Paul Doyle’s 1.9-tonne Ford Galaxy crashed into her side, flinging the pram – and her beloved baby boy – 15ft down the road.
‘My baby was flung 15ft at Liverpool parade. It’s a miracle he’s still alive’
Inside Liverpool Crown Court ahead of sentencing hearing
It’s an hour until the sentencing hearing for Paul Doyle resumes, and like yesterday we are expecting a packed-out courtroom given the public interest in the case.
The case takes place in a courtroom on the fourth floor of Liverpool Crown Court, which is an eight-minute walk from Water Street, where Paul Doyle drove his vehicle at crowds at the Liverpool parade back in May.
Already, there is a queue outside the courthouse, where three rooms have been assigned for the case. There is the courtroom where the hearing takes place, then a room for Doyle’s family and an overflow room for other interested parties.
There are several police officers stationed outside the courtroom.
Victims of Paul Doyle speak of their trauma and 'flashbacks'
On Monday, the victims of Paul Doyle’s rampage during Liverpool’s Premier League victory parade spoke of how they have suffered from “emotional and psychological injury” as well as “frequent flashbacks”.
A total of 78 people submitted victim personal statements to the court, in which they described how the “best day ever” soon became the worst.
A 12-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said: “I found myself on the floor having been hit by a car I did not see coming, I have never felt so scared before in my life.”
In another statement, Anna Bilonozhenko, 43, who came to England in 2024 to escape the war in Ukraine, said she thought spending the day at the parade with her 22-year-old daughter Sasha would “lift our spirits”.
Mr Astbury said that instead she was left with an injury that required metal plates to be inserted into her leg.
Jack Trotter, 23, said “life was a struggle” after the rampage, adding: “Learning to walk again has been a long and often painful process.”
Scott Dolan, 36, said he “lost months of my life not being able to do things I love to do”, and Jessica Fawcett, 21, said she had quit her job as a nursery worker because she could not work on her injured foot all day.
What did the court hear on Monday?
- Paul Doyle used a car as a “weapon” to plough through more than 100 people celebrating Liverpool’s Premier League title win after his “anger had completely taken hold of him”.
- The 54-year-old wept in court as shocking dashcam footage was shown of his horrific rampage, where he could he heard shouting “f****** p*****” and “get out the f****** way”.
- Prosecutors said in the space of two minutes, Doyle’s Ford Galaxy - which weighed nearly two tonnes - collided with 134 people and he was prepared to cause those in the crowd “serious harm if necessary”.
- Following the rampage, Doyle told officers in the back of a police van: “I’ve just ruined my family’s life.”
- A number of victim impact statements were read to the court by prosecutor Philip Astbury, with some speaking of “flashbacks” and their “emotional and psychological injury”.
‘Enraged’ ex-Royal Marine deployed his car as a weapon to drive into crowds at Liverpool parade
An ex-Royal Marine drove his car into a crowd of people attending Liverpool football club’s victory parade in a rage, using the 1.9-tonne Ford Galaxy as a weapon to strike more than 100 supporters in a two-minute rampage, a court heard.
Harrowing footage played to Liverpool Crown Court showed Paul Doyle, described as a 54-year-old family man, accelerating into the horrified crowd while shouting “Get out of the f***ing way”.
When the vehicle finally stopped, after injuring a total of 134 people, CCTV showed supporters and police swarm in on Doyle, who after his arrest told officers: “I’ve just ruined my family’s life.”
