Independent
Trump latest
London protests: Police swoop to make arrests as hundreds rally in support of Palestine Action

Demonstrators are campaigning to lift the terror ban on protest group Palestine Action

Holly Bancroft
Saturday 09 August 2025 08:30 EDT
A woman is led away by police officers as supporters of Palestine Action take part in a mass action in Parliament Square, Westminster, central London.
A woman is led away by police officers as supporters of Palestine Action take part in a mass action in Parliament Square, Westminster, central London. (PA)

Police have begun arresting protesters who are demonstrating against the terror ban of the group Palestine Action.

Hundreds of people have gathered in Parliament Square in Westminster to hold up signs, which read: “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action”.

This is a breaking story...

