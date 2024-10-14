✕ Close Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey describes being poisoned with Novichok

The public inquiry into the death of Dawn Sturgess, who died in the Novichok poisonings, is set to open on Monday.

Ms Sturgess, 44, was killed after coming into contact with the Russian-engineered nerve agent, which was present on a discarded perfume bottle, in Amesbury in July 2018.

Her contact with Novichok followed the attempted murder of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, who were poisoned in nearby Salisbury in March that year. Police officer Nick Bailey also fell ill after becoming exposed to the chemical.

They were poisoned when members of a Russian military intelligence squad are believed to have smeared the nerve agent on Mr Skripal’s door handle.

All three survived, as did Ms Sturgess’s boyfriend Charlie Rowley, who had unwittingly given her the bottle containing the killer chemical weapon.

Ahead of the opening of the inquiry, former prime minister Theresa May told the BBC that “justice is unlikely” for the victims, but she said she hopes Ms Sturgess’s friends and family “will take some comfort” from the probe into her death. The inquiry will sit all week in Salisbury.