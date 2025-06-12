Violent protests erupts in Ballymena as police targeted and cars set on fire

Disorder in Northern Ireland has continued for a third day as rioters hurled petrol bombs, masonry and fireworks at police.

Dozens of police officers have been injured during the sustained unrest while multiple properties and vehicles have been set on fire.

The PSNI deployed riot police for a third night in Ballymena, County Antrim, as a significant crowd gathered around the Clonavon Terrace area.

At least one protester was struck by a plastic baton round fired by police while officers also used a water cannon on the crowd.

Demonstrators who gathered on Bridge Street near the residential area were told to disperse shortly before 9pm after a firework was thrown at officers.

Officers, who warned they would fire the plastic baton rounds at violent individuals, also used dog units and drones in their response to the gathering.

Riot police with shields advanced on the crowd to disperse them down Bridge Street in the town.

The trouble in Ballymena broke out on Monday after an alleged sexual assault on a girl in the area.