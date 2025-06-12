Northern Ireland riots latest: Leisure centre set on fire and police attacked on third night of unrest in Ballymena
Violence has broken out in Ballymena for the past three nights after angry mobs went on the rampage through the town’s streets
Disorder in Northern Ireland has continued for a third day as rioters hurled petrol bombs, masonry and fireworks at police.
Dozens of police officers have been injured during the sustained unrest while multiple properties and vehicles have been set on fire.
The PSNI deployed riot police for a third night in Ballymena, County Antrim, as a significant crowd gathered around the Clonavon Terrace area.
At least one protester was struck by a plastic baton round fired by police while officers also used a water cannon on the crowd.
Demonstrators who gathered on Bridge Street near the residential area were told to disperse shortly before 9pm after a firework was thrown at officers.
Officers, who warned they would fire the plastic baton rounds at violent individuals, also used dog units and drones in their response to the gathering.
Riot police with shields advanced on the crowd to disperse them down Bridge Street in the town.
The trouble in Ballymena broke out on Monday after an alleged sexual assault on a girl in the area.
The violence originally flared after a vigil in support of the family of a teenage girl who was the victim of an alleged sexual assault in the town over the weekend.
Two 14-year-old boys appeared in court on Monday, charged with attempted rape. The charges were read to the teenagers by a Romanian interpreter.
PSNI said it had made a third arrest in connection with their investigation into the serious sexual assault on Monday evening. The 28-year-old man was unconditionally released from police custody following questioning.
A peaceful vigil began on Monday around 7.30pm heading towards the Clonavon Terrace area of Ballymena. Police were present due to the large number of people who had gathered when a number of masked individuals broke away from the gathering and began to build barricades, stockpiling missiles and attacking properties nearby.
Members of the crowd turned on police and attacked officers with petrol bombs and masonry as the disorder continued in the nearby vicinity of Galgorm Street, Linenhall Street, as well as Larne Road Link near the Braid.
Unrest has spread from Ballymena to other towns, including Coleraine and Larne – where the leisure centre was set on fire by masked vandals who also smashed windows on Wednesday.
The facility had temporarily been used as emergency shelter for those in urgent need following disturbances in Ballymena earlier in the week.
