Man dead and teenager fighting for life after stabbing at skate park

A man is dead and a teenage boy is in a critical condition in hospital after they were stabbed at a Northampton skate park.

Northamptonshire Police began a murder investigation after emergency services were called to the park in Ringway in the Briar Hill area on Wednesday following reports that two people had been stabbed "during an altercation".

Four people have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

The force said: "Sadly, and despite the best efforts of members of the public and the emergency services, a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene and a teenage boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in a critical condition.

"Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody at this time. Two teenage boys, a man and a woman all from Northampton."