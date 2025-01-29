Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Noel Clarke loses bid to get Guardian publisher’s libel claim defence thrown out

Mrs Justice Steyn rejected the application, saying that written reasons for her decision would be provided at a later date.

Nina Massey
Wednesday 29 January 2025 13:27 EST
Actor Noel Clarke has lost a bid to get the Guardian publisher’s defence in his libel claim struck out ahead of a trial (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Actor Noel Clarke has lost a bid to get the Guardian publisher’s defence in his libel claim struck out ahead of a trial (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

Actor Noel Clarke has lost a bid to get the Guardian publisher’s defence in his libel claim struck out ahead of a trial.

The 49-year-old is suing Guardian News and Media (GNM) over a series of articles, including one from April 2021 which said 20 women who knew Mr Clarke in a professional capacity had come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct.

In a statement at the time, the former Doctor Who actor “vehemently” denied “any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing”.

There is no evidence either that any evidence was ‘fabricated’

Gavin Millar KC

GNM is defending the legal action on the grounds of truth and public interest.

At a hearing on Wednesday, Mr Clarke’s lawyers applied for GNM’s defence case to be struck out ahead of a full trial expected to be heard in March.

But Mrs Justice Steyn rejected the application, saying that written reasons for her decision would be provided at a later date.

Earlier in the day, Philip Williams, representing Mr Clarke, accused the publisher of “perversion of the course of justice” by “fabricating” and deleting evidence, a claim described by the GNM’s lawyers as “absolutely hopeless”.

In written submissions, Mr Williams told the court: “The claimant submits there is overwhelming evidence not just of an attempt to pervert… but actual perversion of the course of justice.”

He continued: “Because of the deliberate and permanent deletion of personal correspondence between the three journalists that undertook the purported investigations, as well as fabrication, it is the claimant’s contention that it is impossible for the defendant to legitimately put forward a positive case that it reasonably believed publishing the defamatory articles were in the public interest.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in