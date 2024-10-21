Woman admits assault by beating after throwing milkshake over Nigel Farage

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has pleaded guilty to assault by beating after throwing a milkshake over Reform UK leader Nigel Farage outside a pub in Clacton-on-Sea during the general election campaign.

Victoria Thomas Bowen, 25, also admitted criminal damage after causing £17.50 of damage to a jacket belonging to Mr Farage’s security officer, James Woolfenden.

Mr Farage, who is now MP for Clacton, was doused as he left the Moon and Starfish Wetherspoon pub in the Essex seaside town on June 4.

He had earlier addressed supporters at a rally during the general election campaign and was left with the yellow liquid splattered across his dark blue suit.

Thomas Bowen had originally denied the charges and was due to go on trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday but changed her pleas to guilty before proceedings began.

Deputy senior district judge Tan Ikram adjourned sentencing to December 16 and told the defendant: “You have pleaded guilty to, in my judgment, two serious charges.

“This was an unprovoked, targeted attack now on an elected Member of Parliament.

“I take a serious view of these offences.

“I am seeking a pre-sentence report which will consider all options for sentence.”

In a witness statement read out in court, Mr Farage said he was not injured but “this incident caused me concern as I have only been going about my job” and that he tries to “have as much public engagement as possible”.

“I’m saddened that this has happened at a public campaign,” he added.

Thomas Bowen was arrested shortly after the incident and told police in interview that she saw a post online advertising Mr Farage’s attendance that day, the court heard.

She told officers she “does not agree with his political views”.

She said she was outside the pub when she saw him leaving and decided to act because she “had the opportunity”.

Giving details from her police interview, prosecutor Nishma Shah told the court: “She acknowledges that this was an assault and that the liquid would have gone over the jackets of him and others and caused them to get cleaning, but she states that Nigel would be able to afford this.

“She states she did not regret her actions.”

Thomas Bowen told police she did not intend the cup to hit Mr Farage.

When questioned on why she changed her plea on the day of trial, Andrew Price, defending, told the judge: “This case has had a tremendous impact on this defendant.

“There have been a number of threats made against this defendant and she as much as possible wanted to put it out of her mind and avoid making the decision that she ultimately has come to.”

The barrister earlier made a successful application to the court to allow his client not to read her address out in open court, explaining “very severe threats have been made” concerning the case.

Thomas Bowen was granted unconditional bail ahead of her sentencing.