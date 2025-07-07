Assault charge dropped against Rivals actor arrested on set

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Charges have been dropped against an actor who was arrested while filming on the set of Rivals.

Nigel Adams, 45, was detained by officers from Avon and Somerset Police at Berkeley Castle in Gloucestershire last month.

He was later charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm against his long-term partner Louise Payne in an incident on March 31 this year.

Mr Adams and Ms Payne attended Bristol Crown Court on Monday morning for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

The actor, from Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Christine Hart, prosecuting, said she would be offering no evidence against Mr Adams.

Ms Hart said: “Subsequent to the case being charged, there is a statement by Ms Payne.

“She is here at court today, she sits in the public gallery.

“She has made it clear she didn’t wish to proceed with the case. I have spoken to her at length, as has the officer in charge.

“Taking into account the evidence already in the case and that statement, the only option I have is to offer no evidence on the outstanding count.”

Judge William Hart told the court he would formally enter a not-guilty verdict in the case.

The judge told Mr Adams: “A not-guilty verdict, you are free to leave, thank you.”

Mr Adams was arrested by officers from Avon and Somerset Police who attended the set of the Disney+ show in Gloucestershire on June 4.

Rivals, starring David Tennant, Danny Dyer and Emily Atack, is based on the Dmae Jilly Cooper novel of the same name.

Speaking outside court, Mr Adams and Ms Payne told the PA news agency they were grateful the case had been dropped.

Mr Adams, describing his arrest, said: “They turned up on set and nicked me like I was a wanted man on the run.

“Now I can get back with my agent and get back on Rivals, hopefully. I still have the costume.”

He added: “I’m grateful everything has been sorted. We just want to get on with our lives.”

Mr Adams and Ms Payne have been engaged for seven years and are now looking forward to getting married.

Ms Payne said: “I didn’t want to press charges from the beginning.

“I had to come to court to say I didn’t want to go ahead with it.”

“I’m happy it’s all sorted.”