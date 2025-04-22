Paddleboarding company owner ‘not qualified’ to lead tour in which four died

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The owner of a paddleboarding company was “not remotely qualified” to lead a tour in which four people died on a river in south-west Wales.

Paul O’Dwyer, 42, Andrea Powell, 41, Morgan Rogers, 24, and Nicola Wheatley, 40, all died on the River Cleddau in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, in October 2021 when their paddleboards went over a weir during “extremely hazardous conditions”.

The four victims had been part of a stand-up paddleboarding tour, organised by former police officer Nerys Bethan Lloyd.

Lloyd, 39, from Aberavon, south Wales, pleaded guilty to four counts of gross negligence manslaughter and one offence under the Health and Safety at Work Act, when she appeared before Swansea Crown Court in March.

She was the owner and sole director of Salty Dog Co Ltd, which organised the tour.

Mark Watson KC, speaking for the prosecution, told the court on Tuesday that Lloyd and Mr O’Dwyer, who helped act as an instructor, were “not remotely qualified” and that the stretch of river had a “real potential for danger”.

“Although they had undertaken a course earlier in the year, this was a basic, entry-level course,” he said.

He said the group had set off shortly before 9am despite the recent heavy rain and weather warnings being in place.

Mr Watson KC said none of the victims was aware of the weir or how to navigate it.

Because of the heavy rain, around “two tonnes of water” were crossing a one-metre section of the weir every second.

Mr O’Dwyer, who initially got out of the river safely, re-entered in an attempt to rescue the others, but was immediately dragged over the weir.

All four victims died from drowning.

The hearing continues.