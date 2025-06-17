Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man jailed for life for ‘frenzied’ murders of partner and neighbour at Christmas

Jazwell Brown, 49, fatally stabbed Joanne Pearson, 38, and Teohna Grant, 24, in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire on December 25 last year.

Harry Stedman
Tuesday 17 June 2025 10:02 EDT
Jazwell Brown received a minimum term of 39 years for the attacks (Thames Valley Police/PA)
Jazwell Brown received a minimum term of 39 years for the attacks (Thames Valley Police/PA) (PA Media)

A man has been jailed for life after he murdered his partner and neighbour, and tried to kill his son, in an unprovoked and “frenzied” attack after taking cocaine on Christmas Day.

Jazwell Brown, 49, fatally stabbed Joanne Pearson, 38, with a kitchen knife and beat her with a baseball bat in their flat in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, before doing the same to 18-year-old Jake Brown, who survived the incident, Luton Crown Court heard.

He then entered his neighbour’s flat where he stabbed Teohna Grant, 24, and tried to murder her boyfriend Bradley Latter, 29, by stabbing him multiple times.

Ms Pearson was stabbed 31 times in the attack, while Ms Grant suffered five sharp force injuries, including a deep stab wound to the neck, and Jake Brown was left with a life-threatening wound to his chest.

Mr Justice Kerr sentenced Brown to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 39 years on Tuesday.

He told the defendant: “The terrible crimes you committed that day have torn apart the lives of many people.”

The judge said he accepted a psychiatric report that “the use of illegal drugs was the immediate trigger of the attacks”, adding: “That intoxication was voluntary.”

He said that Brown’s assault on his son Jake was “a terrible betrayal of a son’s natural trust in his father”.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in