Met volunteer officer had 12-year-old perform sex act in public, court told

A Metropolitan Police volunteer officer groomed a child after meeting her online and told her she “enjoyed being raped” during sexual encounters, a court heard.

Prosecutors said the 27-year-old, who was born a man named James Bubb but now identifies as a woman named Gwyn Samuels, asked one alleged victim to perform a sex act in public when she was 12 years old.

The court heard the defendant was later forced to hurriedly pull their trousers up after a dog walker went past while the alleged victim performed the sex act.

The alleged victim said in a statement to police she did not realise at the time that she was “being groomed”, prosecutor Richard Milne said.

According to the first alleged victim, at the age of 13, 14 or 15, the pair met up where her virginity was taken by the defendant and she was choked so she could not speak.

Mr Milne told the court the defendant and the alleged victims would be referred to by their biological sex throughout the trial when discussing the allegations.

Amersham Law Courts heard that the defendant met the first alleged victim, a 12-year-old, in person at a Christian festival while working there as a steward, and told her they were in a relationship, despite her wearing a “bracelet pass” for a child.

In his opening to the jury on Monday, Mr Milne said the first alleged victim met the defendant on a website called Omegle.

The court heard their communications became sexual around a month after first meeting online, with the alleged victim describing their relationship as a “trauma bond”.

After taking the first alleged victim’s virginity, the defendant had sex with her on a number of occasions, the court heard.

Mr Milne said: “He would tell (the first alleged victim) that they enjoyed being raped, to which (they) replied no.

“The Crown says this defendant befriended and sexually assaulted (the first complainant) just before her 13th birthday.”

He added that the defendant had sexual encounters with her when she was 13 to 15 years old, and then, after a gap, the prosecution says he raped her when she was 18 years of age.

The defendant has denied one count of rape in relation to one complainant, and two counts of rape, two counts of sexual activity with a child, one count of assault of a child under 13 by penetration, one count of rape of a child under 13 and one count of assault by penetration in relation to the other complainant.

All charges are alleged to have taken place between January 1 2018 to April 2 2024.

The defendant, of High Street, Chesham, Buckinghamshire, denies all charges.

The trial continues.