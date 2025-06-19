Met Police officers to face misconduct hearing after woman with dementia, 90, handcuffed and put in spit hood
A 90-year-old Black woman with dementia was ‘red-dotted’ with a Taser, handcuffed and put in a spit hood
Two serving Metropolitan Police officers and a former officer will face a gross misconduct hearing following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into an incident in south London where a 90-year-old Black woman with dementia was “red-dotted” with a Taser, handcuffed and put in a spit hood.
This is a breaking story, more to follow...