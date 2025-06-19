Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Met Police officers to face misconduct hearing after woman with dementia, 90, handcuffed and put in spit hood

A 90-year-old Black woman with dementia was ‘red-dotted’ with a Taser, handcuffed and put in a spit hood

Sian Elvin
Thursday 19 June 2025 10:18 EDT
(The Independent)

Two serving Metropolitan Police officers and a former officer will face a gross misconduct hearing following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into an incident in south London where a 90-year-old Black woman with dementia was “red-dotted” with a Taser, handcuffed and put in a spit hood.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in