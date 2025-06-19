For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two serving Metropolitan Police officers and a former officer will face a gross misconduct hearing following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into an incident in south London where a 90-year-old Black woman with dementia was “red-dotted” with a Taser, handcuffed and put in a spit hood.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...