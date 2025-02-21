Woman who claimed to be Madeleine McCann remanded over stalking charges

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A woman who has claimed to be Madeleine McCann has been remanded into custody by magistrates after being charged with stalking the parents and siblings of the missing girl by turning up at the family home, leaving voicemails and sending messages.

Julia Wandel, also known as Julia Wandelt, was arrested at Bristol Airport on Wednesday.

Appearing at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Friday, the defendant spoke to say her full name was Julia Wandel “according to court documents”, gave her date of birth and gave no indication as to her pleas.

The 23-year-old is accused of stalking Kate, Gerry, Sean and Amelie McCann between January 3 2024 and February 15 2025.

The court heard Wandel is alleged to have attended the family home on May 2 and December 7 last year.

She is also accused of sending a letter, calls, voicemails and WhatsApp messages to Kate and Gerry McCann.

The court was told the defendant sent Amelie and Sean McCann Instagram messages between January 3 and December 29 last year.

Wandel, who is originally from Poland, was remanded into custody to appear for a plea hearing at Leicester Crown Court on April 7.