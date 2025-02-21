Woman who claimed to be Madeleine McCann charged with stalking family

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A woman who has claimed to be Madeleine McCann has been charged with stalking the parents and siblings of the missing girl by turning up at the family home, leaving voicemails and sending messages.

Julia Wandel, also known as Julia Wandelt, was arrested at Bristol Airport on Wednesday, Leicestershire Police said.

According to the court list, the charges state the 23-year-old is accused of stalking Kate, Gerry, Sean and Amelie McCann between January 3 2024 and February 15 2025.

Wandel is alleged to have attended the family home on May 2 and December 7 last year.

She is also accused of sending a letter, calls, voicemails and WhatsApp messages to Kate and Gerry McCann.

The defendant is alleged to have sent Amelie and Sean McCann Instagram messages between January 3 and December 29 last year.

The charges state the alleged context “had a substantial adverse effect” on the family’s day-to-day activities “when you knew or ought to have known that your course of conduct would cause alarm or distress”.

All four stalking offences carry a maximum penalty of 12 months in custody and/or an unlimited fine.

Wandel, who is originally from Poland, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Friday, the force said.

A second woman, aged 60 and from Wales, who was also arrested at the airport on suspicion of stalking, has been released on bail, police added.