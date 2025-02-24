Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man, 19, pleads guilty to murdering his mother and siblings

Nicholas Prosper, of Leabank, appeared in the dock at Luton Crown Court on Monday and spoke to confirm his identity and to make his pleas.

Jordan Reynolds
Monday 24 February 2025 10:09 EST
Police officers at Leabank in Luton, Bedfordshire where the family was killed (PA)
Police officers at Leabank in Luton, Bedfordshire where the family was killed (PA) (PA Wire)

A 19-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the murders of his mother and two siblings in Luton.

The bodies of Juliana Falcon, 48, Giselle Prosper, 13, and Kyle Prosper, 16, were found at a flat in Leabank, off Wauluds Bank Drive, on September 13 2024.

Nicholas Prosper, of Leabank, appeared in the dock at Luton Crown Court on Monday wearing a black T-shirt and dark trousers and spoke to confirm his identity and to plead guilty to three counts of murder.

The defendant also admitted a number of other offences, including purchasing a shotgun without a certificate, possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life and possession of a kitchen knife in a public place.

Judge Michael Simon told the defendant his sentencing will take place on March 5 and remanded him into custody.

