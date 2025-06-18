Man admits murdering his partner’s mother

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has admitted murdering his partner’s mother and wounding his partner.

Jacob Clark, 25, attacked Diane Cleary, 46, at a property at Turners Road North in Luton, Bedfordshire on January 20. She later died in hospital.

Her daughter Caitlin, in her 20s, thought to be the defendant’s partner, was also injured in the incident.

Bedfordshire Police previously released an image and CCTV of Clark in efforts to locate him for what they described as a “targeted attack”.

Clark, from Luton, pleaded guilty to one count of murder and one count of unlawful wounding in relation to the two victims during a plea hearing at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday.

He also pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent against Caitlin Cleary on the same date, with Judge Michael Simon confirming the count would lie on file.

The defendant appeared in the dock wearing a grey suit and tie and spoke only to confirm his name and enter the pleas.

Addressing Clark and the public gallery, the judge said: “There will be nothing short of a very long term of imprisonment for this offending.”

Members of Diane Cleary’s family could be seen attending the hearing via videolink.

Judge Simon remanded the defendant in custody ahead of his sentencing at the same court on September 5.